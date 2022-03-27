 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Pet Shop: Peanut is clingy

Ever since my tuxedo cat, Ariel, died last fall, my calico, Peanut, has become clingy.

Her appetite has decreased, and she doesn’t like to go outside. She used to go outside for hours at a stretch when we were all home every day.

My oldest child, a college sophomore, moved into an apartment off campus at N.C. State in August. My other child, a high school junior, is seldom home between school, friends and a part-time job.

Peanut sleeps in the garage at night, and when I open the door each morning, she meows for about 30 minutes. Much like when my children were tots, I have to hold Peanut while I drink my coffee and snuggle for a few moments.

Satisfied with my attentions, Peanut enters my 17-year-old daughter’s room, crying and imploring for attention. If the door is closed, she pats it or slides her paws underneath until allowed access.

Once my daughter heads to school, Peanut begins tapping the door of the master bedroom that my husband and I share. My husband is usually in the shower and does not immediately hear her. If I am home, I let her into our bedroom so she can stand at the bathroom door waiting for his exit.

She partly wants to greet my husband but also she enjoys a few sips of water on the shower floor.

When he opens his closet for his work clothes, she frequently darts inside, sheds fur on his work pants, and if unnoticed, she may spend the day in the closet.

In the evenings, she roams from room to room, concerned that we are all home and stationed in our usual spots.

She begs for food while I work in the kitchen and while we eat at the supper table, although she generally leaves morsels uneaten on the floor.

She often sits with my husband, who enjoys watching television in our finished basement, a chilly place that she rarely visited before.

As the day winds down, she relaxes outside our bedrooms like Ariel once did, as if making sure we are properly settling in for the night. Around 10:30 p.m. she climbs into bed and sits closely with me while I am reading.

She knows my husband will soon put her in the garage for the night, away from her humans.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline Vaccines: Through March 31, Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. Make appointment. In partnership with Petco Love. Also, rabies vaccines for $5 and microchips for $15. 336-394-0075 or rcas@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Mutt and Meow Madness: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through March 31, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $15. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Goat Yoga: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 9, 497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro. With Cathy Yonaitis of Unite Us Yoga. $25. Must pre-register at www.uniteusyoga.com. Laura Lorenz, llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 9 a.m. April 9, Leaksville Lodge, 419 Thompson St., Eden. Breakfast, photos, egg hunt. $6. Must register. With Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. RSVP via text to 336-912-1178.

Wellness Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday, RCSPCA Building, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro. Wellness checkups, skin and ear checks, heartworm tests, pet weighing, microchips, vaccines, preventative medicine. 704-288-8620 or info@cvpet.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/group-dog-training.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. Also, adoption fairs, 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

