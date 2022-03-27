The Pet Shop: Peanut is clingy

Ever since my tuxedo cat, Ariel, died last fall, my calico, Peanut, has become clingy.

Her appetite has decreased, and she doesn’t like to go outside. She used to go outside for hours at a stretch when we were all home every day.

My oldest child, a college sophomore, moved into an apartment off campus at N.C. State in August. My other child, a high school junior, is seldom home between school, friends and a part-time job.

Peanut sleeps in the garage at night, and when I open the door each morning, she meows for about 30 minutes. Much like when my children were tots, I have to hold Peanut while I drink my coffee and snuggle for a few moments.

Satisfied with my attentions, Peanut enters my 17-year-old daughter’s room, crying and imploring for attention. If the door is closed, she pats it or slides her paws underneath until allowed access.

Once my daughter heads to school, Peanut begins tapping the door of the master bedroom that my husband and I share. My husband is usually in the shower and does not immediately hear her. If I am home, I let her into our bedroom so she can stand at the bathroom door waiting for his exit.

She partly wants to greet my husband but also she enjoys a few sips of water on the shower floor.

When he opens his closet for his work clothes, she frequently darts inside, sheds fur on his work pants, and if unnoticed, she may spend the day in the closet.

In the evenings, she roams from room to room, concerned that we are all home and stationed in our usual spots.

She begs for food while I work in the kitchen and while we eat at the supper table, although she generally leaves morsels uneaten on the floor.

She often sits with my husband, who enjoys watching television in our finished basement, a chilly place that she rarely visited before.

As the day winds down, she relaxes outside our bedrooms like Ariel once did, as if making sure we are properly settling in for the night. Around 10:30 p.m. she climbs into bed and sits closely with me while I am reading.

She knows my husband will soon put her in the garage for the night, away from her humans.