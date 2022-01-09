The Pet Shop: Peanut makes a friend

The following morning I eagerly went to the basement, hoping to see the chipmunk in the cage.

But the cage was empty.

I worked from home that day and visited the cage every so often.

Finally, I found it fast asleep resting on the floor near the couch.

I panicked a bit and texted a coworker for her thoughts. I posted a message to the newsroom as well and called my retired neighbor who was getting her hair styled.

“My hairdresser says keep the chipmunk and get rid of the cat,” she shared.

I got the courage to cover the snoozing intruder with an empty trash can as suggested by my neighbor and slid a plastic paint shield underneath the trash can as suggested by my coworker. This enabled me to remove it from the house.

Later I spotted my freshly coiffed neighbor in her yard. I called her over and we spent some time petting the chipmunk, now at height level on the concrete casing of my well, and marveling at its cuteness.