The Pet shop: Pet etiquette includes asking visitors about their comfort levels around dogs, cats
The Pet shop: Pet etiquette includes asking visitors about their comfort levels around dogs, cats

Sam has shown he is not afraid of visitors to the Ayres' home.

SUMMERFIELD — Pet etiquette matters when a visitor arrives at your home.

During the pandemic, we've steered away from having folks over. However, we needed a full appraisal of our home to take advantage of low interest rates.

When the appraiser arrived, I wanted to first gauge his comfort level with our German shepherd, who — to some — looks a bit like a wolf. To put all at ease, our dog got some needed front porch time with my husband while the appraiser worked indoors (with a mask).

Upstairs, he would meet our three cats. In the bonus room, before you could even say "Here's Rudy and Albus," both quickly darted behind a chair. This duo of indoor-only cats weren't brave enough to even peek around the chair out of curiosity. Such chickens.

Then it was on to the master suite.

There, on a table, sat Sam. That's the cat who showed up at our home seven years ago, and we don't know how long he had lived on his own, outside. We know he's terrified of thunderstorms, but that's about it.

Sam looked the appraiser right in the eyes as if to say "Do you have permission to enter MY room?"

He didn't run and hide like the other two.

Sam hopped down, took another look, and then quickly followed the appraiser into the master bathroom. I can imagine how that may have made anyone uncomfortable. Sam can stare holes through just about anyone and anything, which always makes us wonder about his next step.

Fortunately, Sam stayed in his zone and the appraiser was able to finish up his work without fear of another pet right on his heels. Had I known Sam was going to be so assertive, I may have tried to detain him ahead of time in a crate — which is an entirely unpleasant process.

So while visitors may not be common during a pandemic, I've learned it doesn't hurt to ask a guest about their comfort level around the pets you share your home with every day. 

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

