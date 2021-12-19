The Pet Shop: Picasso had a rough start in life, but an obscure webpage helped smooth his way

I remember clearly the night I found Picasso literally on the road.

It was in September 2004 and I was on my way home after finishing a night shift at the News & Record. My usual route was impassable after severe storms had traversed the area, and a law enforcement officer directed me to find another way home because of downed trees.

Flipping on my brights, I slowly made my way home along back country roads. A couple of miles from my house, my headlights illuminated a small gray tabby lying in my travel lane. I stopped short of it, fearing the poor thing had been hit and was either injured or dead.

When I got out and approached him, he lifted his head and meowed. He didn’t appear to be injured and he let out a ferocious purr when I picked him up.

He purred all the way home, really loudly.

Keeping him quarantined in my home office that night, away from my other cats, I took Picasso to the vet the next day. She determined he was about 6 months old and had a minor eye infection and ear mites. His ears were really dirty.