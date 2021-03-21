The Pet Shop: Planning the perfect pet-friendly trip

You’ve quarantined together, deepening the bond. Or, perhaps the unexpected time at home seemed like the perfect season in which to add a four-legged friend to your tribe.

Either way, as we plan vacation time, the mere thought of leaving our furry friends behind can cause consternation.

Fortunately, pet-friendly lodging and restaurants are plentiful. You’ll also find a slew of gear and other pet products, making it easier than ever to take your cat or dog along for the ride.

Here are five tips to consider:

1. Plan ahead

You may need to take a few extra steps to include your pets in your upcoming adventure. Don’t let that dissuade you from traveling with your four-legged friend. If you have children, loop them in for help as you make a list of the extra gear and supplies you will need as well as researching pet-friendly options in your destination.