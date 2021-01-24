The Pet Shop: Readers respond with stories of pets' favorite toys

We recently invited News & Record readers to share their own stories and photos of pets who have favorite toys.
Duncan and Cow
I purchased “Cow” for my dog Murphy’s Christmas present in December 2014. Unfortunately, even though he was only 7, Murphy died six weeks later from cancer. Cow was packed away for a bit while I grieved and started searching for a new furry friend.
That April, I found and adopted Duncan, another yellow Labrador Retriever. He immediately latched onto Cow as his baby.
Duncan carries Cow around in his mouth, takes Cow into his crate and brings Cow to people who come to the house. Duncan loves to play fetch with Cow inside. Cow has had many trips through the evil tubby machine (washing machine).
Poor Cow is now missing her ears and has stitches on her nose. Even with a basket full of other toys, Cow is still Duncan’s baby after almost six years. And yes, I do have a second Cow in the closet as backup!
Duncan and I are registered with Pet Partners as a therapy animal team. We work mainly with elementary students in Guilford County Schools. He has also provided stress relief to college students and health care providers. Just like everyone else, Duncan is tired of being stuck at home due to COVID-19.
Thank you for letting me share!
— Shirley Yount
Aja and her crew
Aja has her own posse: Babba the bear, birdie, croc senior and croc junior.
Aja is our second greyhound. Lucy, who we had for over 10 years, never took to toys. However Aja, who we have had for six months, seems to be completely enamored with having one or more friends with her at all times.
— Michael Linden