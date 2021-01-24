The Pet Shop: Readers respond with stories of pets' favorite toys

We recently invited News & Record readers to share their own stories and photos of pets who have favorite toys.

Duncan and Cow

I purchased “Cow” for my dog Murphy’s Christmas present in December 2014. Unfortunately, even though he was only 7, Murphy died six weeks later from cancer. Cow was packed away for a bit while I grieved and started searching for a new furry friend.

That April, I found and adopted Duncan, another yellow Labrador Retriever. He immediately latched onto Cow as his baby.

Duncan carries Cow around in his mouth, takes Cow into his crate and brings Cow to people who come to the house. Duncan loves to play fetch with Cow inside. Cow has had many trips through the evil tubby machine (washing machine).

Poor Cow is now missing her ears and has stitches on her nose. Even with a basket full of other toys, Cow is still Duncan’s baby after almost six years. And yes, I do have a second Cow in the closet as backup!