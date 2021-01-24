 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: Readers respond with stories of pets' favorite toys
We recently invited News & Record readers to share their own stories and photos of pets who have favorite toys.

Duncan and Cow

I purchased “Cow” for my dog Murphy’s Christmas present in December 2014. Unfortunately, even though he was only 7, Murphy died six weeks later from cancer. Cow was packed away for a bit while I grieved and started searching for a new furry friend.

That April, I found and adopted Duncan, another yellow Labrador Retriever. He immediately latched onto Cow as his baby.

Duncan carries Cow around in his mouth, takes Cow into his crate and brings Cow to people who come to the house. Duncan loves to play fetch with Cow inside. Cow has had many trips through the evil tubby machine (washing machine).

Poor Cow is now missing her ears and has stitches on her nose. Even with a basket full of other toys, Cow is still Duncan’s baby after almost six years. And yes, I do have a second Cow in the closet as backup!

Duncan and I are registered with Pet Partners as a therapy animal team. We work mainly with elementary students in Guilford County Schools. He has also provided stress relief to college students and health care providers. Just like everyone else, Duncan is tired of being stuck at home due to COVID-19.

Thank you for letting me share!

— Shirley Yount

Aja and her crew

Aja has her own posse: Babba the bear, birdie, croc senior and croc junior.

Aja is our second greyhound. Lucy, who we had for over 10 years, never took to toys. However Aja, who we have had for six months, seems to be completely enamored with having one or more friends with her at all times.

— Michael Linden

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 30, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for only $20. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, via Zoom. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Email WeBeginNow8@MeganBlake.com to get the login link.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad. 

