The Pet Shop: Really expensive cat house well worth the money

Included on the list of criteria I had when looking to buy my first home was a screened-in porch. It either had to have one or a good space to build one.

Not for me, mind you, but for my cats.

The house I chose did not have such a porch, but there was a good spot to build one off the utility room. So, for $2,500 (in the year 2000), I had built a most expensive cat house — the feline variety, of course, no red lights here.

It was money well-spent.

After renting a series of homes, duplexes and apartments, most of which had a screened-in porch, I determined that such areas were necessary for my mental health and the well-being of my kitties.

I had a place to safely deposit them when they raced around the living room, their tiny claws piercing my peace of mind. And they had a safe play area from which to watch squirrels and birds, or simply lounge in the sun.

Thus, neck-wringing was avoided.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my cats. Every one I’ve had over the years, and there have been several, was petted, pampered and well-fed.