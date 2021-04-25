 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: Really expensive cat house well worth the money
Moxie enjoys the screened-in porch

Moxie enjoys lounging on the screened-in porch, a 10-by-10 room Kenwyn Caranna added on to her then-new home in 2000.

 Jeff Bonemeyer, provided

Included on the list of criteria I had when looking to buy my first home was a screened-in porch. It either had to have one or a good space to build one.

Not for me, mind you, but for my cats.

The house I chose did not have such a porch, but there was a good spot to build one off the utility room. So, for $2,500 (in the year 2000), I had built a most expensive cat house — the feline variety, of course, no red lights here.

It was money well-spent.

After renting a series of homes, duplexes and apartments, most of which had a screened-in porch, I determined that such areas were necessary for my mental health and the well-being of my kitties.

I had a place to safely deposit them when they raced around the living room, their tiny claws piercing my peace of mind. And they had a safe play area from which to watch squirrels and birds, or simply lounge in the sun.

Thus, neck-wringing was avoided.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my cats. Every one I’ve had over the years, and there have been several, was petted, pampered and well-fed.

But there are times when I could do without them careening through the house and crashing onto a table — spilling papers and freshly poured cups of tea onto the floor.

So the 10-by-10 addition to my then new home was a must-have.

The good news is that there’s even space for us humans. Not a lot, but enough to kick back without the skeeters biting. I might even have Moxie or Picasso, presently my two “owners,” in my lap. Their rumbly purring and silky coats add to the charm of my, er, their backyard getaway.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Pet events of the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

10th Annual Buster's Cup Charity Disc Golf Tournament: Today, Lake's Edge Disc Golf Course, Reidsville. All proceeds benefit the Rockingham County Animal Shelter. Check-in will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. with a tee-off at 9 a.m. Register. tinyurl.com/c4av52f3.

Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's 13th Annual Dogs On The Catwalk Fashion Show: 7 p.m. May 7, Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Online, 8 p.m. May 7. Silent auction will go live 48 hours prior to the show. reddogfarm.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay or neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. 

