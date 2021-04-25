The Pet Shop: Really expensive cat house well worth the money

Included on the list of criteria I had when looking to buy my first home was a screened-in porch. It either had to have one or a good space to build one.
Not for me, mind you, but for my cats.
The house I chose did not have such a porch, but there was a good spot to build one off the utility room. So, for $2,500 (in the year 2000), I had built a most expensive cat house — the feline variety, of course, no red lights here.
It was money well-spent.
After renting a series of homes, duplexes and apartments, most of which had a screened-in porch, I determined that such areas were necessary for my mental health and the well-being of my kitties.
I had a place to safely deposit them when they raced around the living room, their tiny claws piercing my peace of mind. And they had a safe play area from which to watch squirrels and birds, or simply lounge in the sun.
Thus, neck-wringing was avoided.
Don’t get me wrong, I love my cats. Every one I’ve had over the years, and there have been several, was petted, pampered and well-fed.
But there are times when I could do without them careening through the house and crashing onto a table — spilling papers and freshly poured cups of tea onto the floor.
So the 10-by-10 addition to my then new home was a must-have.
The good news is that there’s even space for us humans. Not a lot, but enough to kick back without the skeeters biting. I might even have Moxie or Picasso, presently my two “owners,” in my lap. Their rumbly purring and silky coats add to the charm of my, er, their backyard getaway.
