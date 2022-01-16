The Pet Shop: Snake, tarantula, scorpion and nagging want for a dog

I own a California King snake, named Alice after rock and roll legend Alice Cooper, a tarantula and a scorpion. While I love my pets, I wouldn’t call any of them cuddly.

I pick up Alice and let him slither through my hands, his tongue flicking and his muscles rippling, but I’ve never felt an urge to cuddle him.

He’s bitten me more than once thanks to poor eyesight. He mistook my thumb for a mouse. The fact Alice has struck me more than once is a clear argument against having a venomous snake or anything venomous for a pet. No matter how careful you try to be, you’re going to get bitten.

Over the years, I’ve toyed with getting a dog, but I’ve always lived in apartments. My landlords have not allowed pets except for things in a terrarium, and leaving a dog alone all day is a bad idea. That’s never completely ended the temptation to get one.

We bring a dog from the Mercer County Animal Shelter to the newsroom once in a while and make him or her our honorary newshound for a day. That fortunate dog is usually adopted right away.