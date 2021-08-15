The Pet Shop: Son’s dog means grandmother in training

I am learning how to be a grandmother.

By way of a dog named Rosie.

She is the puppy of my son.

Who doesn’t do things (the dog or the son) the way I would.

My instincts are to blurt out several times a day: “Are you ever going to get this dog some professional training?”

Only, I repeat: She is not my dog.

Neither will it be my kid one day.

Mine is not to issue edicts.

Mine is to find the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to keep my mouth shut more often than not.

Saintly restraint, in other words, aka Grandma.

And yet let’s just start by saying I don’t enjoy being around undisciplined dogs or children, while my millennial son revels in the concept of the free spirit.

Let’s just say that I know now with unfortunate and daily reality checks that breeders don’t call Rosie a “springer” spaniel for nothing. My son, meanwhile, says Rosie is expressing friendly joie de vivre when she jumps on people in greeting.