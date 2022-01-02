The Pet Shop: The fun gift that won Christmas

SUMMERFIELD — For those who adore their pets, I must tell you about a gift that easily won Christmas.

Our youngest daughter has a special bond with Sam, the cat who showed up at our home eight years ago and adopted us after we diligently searched for his family.

Now, when our daughter returns to her college campus, she’ll have a pillow that looks like a slightly smaller version of Sam. She can even give the pillow a good squeeze whenever she misses him.

Sam spent a lot of time watching her attend online classes during her senior year of high school. He was even featured in the yearbook. So while we couldn’t send Sam to college, the pillow is a fun substitute.

I was pleasantly surprised at how well the pillow turned out. I can’t speak to other products, but my experience uploading a photo of Sam to allaboutvibe.com was super easy. Although there may be less expensive pillow products available, I opted for a small size and it was worth every penny.