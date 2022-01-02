 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: The fun gift that won Christmas
The Pet Shop: The fun gift that won Christmas

Sam poses beside a pillow recently made using a photo of him. The pillow will accompany one of his favorite humans back to her college campus as a constant reminder of him.

 Annette Ayres, News & Record

SUMMERFIELD — For those who adore their pets, I must tell you about a gift that easily won Christmas.

Our youngest daughter has a special bond with Sam, the cat who showed up at our home eight years ago and adopted us after we diligently searched for his family.

Now, when our daughter returns to her college campus, she’ll have a pillow that looks like a slightly smaller version of Sam. She can even give the pillow a good squeeze whenever she misses him.

Sam spent a lot of time watching her attend online classes during her senior year of high school. He was even featured in the yearbook. So while we couldn’t send Sam to college, the pillow is a fun substitute.

I was pleasantly surprised at how well the pillow turned out. I can’t speak to other products, but my experience uploading a photo of Sam to allaboutvibe.com was super easy. Although there may be less expensive pillow products available, I opted for a small size and it was worth every penny.

The photo appears on both sides of the pillow, which was much softer than I expected. I was anticipating a more canvas-like feel, which I was wrong about. It has a really smooth texture.

While we have a lot of photos of Sam, I chose one that I thought was similar to others I’ve seen featured on the product website. It was a straight-on image of him sitting up.

When the pillow was pulled from the tissue-packed gift bag on Christmas morning, everyone got a really good laugh. There’s no mistaking who is on the pillow, or how realistic it is.

All About Vibe advertises that its products are made in the United States, and our Sam pillow shipped on time. I’m definitely keeping this company’s info handy for future gift ideas.

If you used your pet’s photo to make gifts this holiday season, please send a photo and description to me at life@greensboro.com with “Pet Shop” in the subject line. We may feature them in a future edition of The Pet Shop.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Valentine's Day Hike on Palmetto Trail: 9 a.m. Feb. 13, on Old Battleground Road, just south of White Horse Drive, Greensboro. Bring dog food or cat food for donations to the SPCA of the Triad. tinyurl.com/4baxw9cr.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

