Every day, I tell Apple I'm sorry.
I'm sorry she feels bad.
I'm sorry I have to give her her medication.
I'm sorry she has to wear the cone.
I'm sorry I keep taking her to the vet, to be poked and prodded.
I'm sorry she had her leg amputated, and it was my decision to do so.
In July, we found a lump on her back right leg. I knew what it was before she even saw the vet. What else could it be?
For weeks, we took her to the vet. For blood work. For X-rays. For a biopsy that required surgery (and staples and a lot of medication).
It all told us what I already knew: It was cancer.
The silver lining: It was localized, there was no trace of any other cancer, and she was healthy even for her age (which is questionable; I adopted her as a stray).
From the beginning, the vet recommended amputation. We'd be sure to get all of the cancer, she's healthy enough to survive the surgery, and cats can live long, healthy lives with only three legs.
It was a decision my husband and I were going to have to make: remove her leg and give her a chance, or let her die slowly (and as comfortably as we could keep her) from cancer.
I've lost cats before, both after hard decisions. Libby also had cancer, but it was in her lungs, and there was nothing we could do for her. Julian had a blood clot in his leg. I also could have amputated his leg, but he was in poor health and really old; he was unlikely to survive the surgery, let alone recover and lead a normal life.
Apple was different, and I could feel in my gut that we could help her. She had years to live yet.
On Aug. 27 we had her leg amputated.
The surgery went well. She woke up like normal, and the vet was pleased how well it went. They were going to keep her for a few days to help her relearn to walk and use the litter box.
But then she stopped eating.
Two days after the surgery, when I was supposed to take her home, the vet phoned to say they had to force feed her. I could pick her up, but I would have to do the same at home if she wasn't eating.
My husband and I were uncomfortable with this, worried we'd hurt the stapled area, the site of her former leg. So she stayed another day.
The next morning, another call from the vet, who said Apple still wasn't eating and that just being there might be stressing her out. She's drooling, not eating and is just generally upset. We decided I should get her the next day (Monday), in hopes she'd be more relaxed as home.
I'm not a parent, at least to human children. Some people think pets shouldn't be treated as if they're children. But I am not one of those people.
The day I brought Apple home was hard, seeing her with the huge gash on her hip where he leg use to be. She was lethargic, unsure how to even walk. She was not the happy, warm and outgoing cat she was just a week ago.
I began to question what we'd done. She was in pain and not eating. Did we really do what was best for her?
Despite that, the slow march of recovery had to begin. Our first priority was finding food she'd eat.
At first, I was worried her medications were making her feel bad, which is why she wasn't eating. She'd fight us, not wanting the daily doses. One day, she won the battle and only a small fraction of her antibiotics got in her mouth. She developed a fever later that day, and back to the vet she went.
Stopping the pain killers and the antibiotics was not an option. I just needed to keep trying (and buying) food.
It took us four days before we found something she'd eat with any sort of gusto. Thank you Fancy Feast for making your beef with gravy; it's all Apple will eat. My other two cats benefited greatly from this search, receiving all the open cans Apple was rejecting.
With food in her stomach, her alertness returned and she started meowing at us, a sign she wanted more to eat. Giving her the medication is still a hassle, though.
The next hurdle was keeping her staples clean. We couldn't let her clean the area or mess with the staples, so she had to wear a cone. I began working from home, so I could give her reprieve from wearing it. Until her staples come out, she'll continue to wear it when we're not around.
Unfortunately, whenever she moves, her staples move. Which leads to some discharge. She never seems in pain when this happens, and the vet said we shouldn't be too concerned.
It's just one more thing to apologize for.
Going on two weeks, she's returned to her old self ... just minus her leg. She's eating (still only the wet food, for now), rolling on the floor for belly rubs and getting her ear scratched.
While I no longer doubt our decision, I'll probably continue to apologize. She had a bumpy road, one she didn't choose to be on. I just hope she'll forgive me one day.
