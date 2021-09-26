The Pet Shop: Time to say goodbye to Ariel

A few weeks ago I came home to an empty house and heard strange sounds upstairs.

Alarmed that there was an intruder in my home, my heart raced and I wondered what action to take.

And then I noticed that it was my elderly tuxedo cat, Ariel, slowly making her way down the stairs of our two-story, split level house.

It was all she could do to make it to the food bowl.

Two days later she could not even stand. She did not sleep, ate very little and could not use the litter box.

My husband and I had talked about how this day had come. She was 15 years old, riddled with arthritis and muscle tone loss, but it was still hard.

It felt in a way like losing my parents again who suffered for many years with chronic pain.

We spent a Sunday afternoon taking turns holding her and petting her, watching old videos of her as a kitten.

We reassured her that she had been the best cat ever — she rarely trespassed on countertops or cars. She went outside if possible to relieve herself. She was tolerant with our children; just a gentle, quiet soul.