 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pet Shop: Valentine's Day safety for your pets
0 Comments

The Pet Shop: Valentine's Day safety for your pets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ValentinePuppyHC1702_source (2).tif

As you prepare for Valentine’s Day, be aware of potential hazards for pets. Ribbon and strings can be dangerous when ingested and can cause obstructions in the intestines, often requiring surgical removal.

 MetroCreative

Monday is Valentine’s Day and although the holiday celebrates love, it is also associated with exchanging cards, flowers, chocolates and candy.

The holiday can also be a time of increased pet medical problems and increased visits to vet emergency hospitals.

Objects of love and affection can become objects of real danger to our beloved dogs and cats. Below are some items that could become hazardous to your pet.

Flowers and bouquets

Many floral arrangements may contain flowers that can be dangerous and even deadly, especially when the recipient has a cat in their home. Lilies, one of the most common flowers sent during this time and during spring, are extremely toxic to cats.

All parts of the flower, from the petals, stamen and pollen can cause significant kidney damage to cats and may even cause death. If you own a cat, inspect every bouquet, and discard any lilies from the arrangement. Remove it from your house completely so your cat cannot access it even in the garbage.

Also be aware that plants with thorny stems like roses can be bitten, stepped on or swallowed by some pets. These punctures can cause pain and get infected. If possible, consider removing thorns when you have inquisitive and destructive pets.

Other plants that be toxic to pets include oleander, peace lily, sago palm, ZZ plants, snake plants, Areca pants and weeping figs.

Chocolates and other candies

Most people have heard that chocolate is toxic to dogs but don’t realize how often dogs end up in the hospital after consuming chocolate. Boxed chocolate, chocolate truffles, chocolate cookies and chocolate chips are commonly left in places where dogs can easily get to them.

The concern of chocolate in dogs is that it contains an ingredient called methylxanthine, which is a stimulant like caffeine and can potentially cause dangerous increases in heart rate and heart arrhythmias, severe hyperactivity and even seizures and on occasion, death.

Although the rule of thumb is that the darker the chocolate, the more toxic it is, especially in smaller dogs, the secondary effects of chocolate ingestion (lighter chocolate) is that it has a high butterfat content and can lead to significant gastroenteritis (vomiting and/or diarrhea) as well as a dangerous condition called pancreatitis. This is especially concerning in dogs already having sensitive stomachs.

Most candy and a lot of sugarless gum as well as baked goods contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol, which is toxic to pets. Xylitol can cause a drop in blood sugar which can lead to wobbliness and even seizures. Long term and more serious concerns of liver damage can occur as well.

Cocktails

Though most pets aren’t lured by alcoholic drinks, some will drink it when offered or when spilled. Since most dogs are considerably smaller than people, a little bit can cause some harm. Signs of alcohol toxicity is vomiting, tremors, slow breathing, lethargy and in some cases even coma. If large amounts are ingested, always contact a veterinarian or emergency service right away.

Candles

Candles make for a romantic evening, but puppies and kittens can burn their noses or even worse, paw and cause a dangerous fire by knocking them when left unattended. Always put out any candle or fire when you leave a room. If you still want the ambiance of candles, consider a flameless option.

Wrapping ribbon, bows and strings

Cats (and some dogs) love chewing on linear objects like ribbon and strings which can be dangerous when ingested causing obstructions in the intestines, often requiring surgical removal. In some, the strings or ribbons get wrapped under the tongue.

If you’re trying to be extra cautious with a pet in your home this Valentine’s Day, greeting cards are usually non-toxic.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Valentine's Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Feb. 19, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $14. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Valentine's Day Hike on Palmetto Trail: 9 a.m. Feb. 13, on Old Battleground Road, just south of White Horse Drive, Greensboro. Bring dog or cat food for donations to the SPCA of the Triad. tinyurl.com/4baxw9cr.

Sip, Savor, Shop: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. March 12, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Will showcase products from North Carolina. Portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas. $30 through Feb. 15, $35 thereafter. Designated drivers, $15. www.southernvineproductions.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert