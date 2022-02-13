The Pet Shop: Valentine's Day safety for your pets

Monday is Valentine’s Day and although the holiday celebrates love, it is also associated with exchanging cards, flowers, chocolates and candy.

The holiday can also be a time of increased pet medical problems and increased visits to vet emergency hospitals.

Objects of love and affection can become objects of real danger to our beloved dogs and cats. Below are some items that could become hazardous to your pet.

Flowers and bouquets

Many floral arrangements may contain flowers that can be dangerous and even deadly, especially when the recipient has a cat in their home. Lilies, one of the most common flowers sent during this time and during spring, are extremely toxic to cats.

All parts of the flower, from the petals, stamen and pollen can cause significant kidney damage to cats and may even cause death. If you own a cat, inspect every bouquet, and discard any lilies from the arrangement. Remove it from your house completely so your cat cannot access it even in the garbage.