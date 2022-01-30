The Pet Shop: Veterinarians find dogs and cats can get COVID

As omicron sweeps through households, more pet owners are reporting their dogs or cats show signs of coronavirus.

While COVID-19 in pets is a rare occurrence, veterinarians now know it can happen. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19.

One manufacturer of a COVID PCR test for pets, IDEXX Laboratories, has tested over 5,000 specimens collected from dogs, cats and horses who had respiratory illnesses. The tests confirmed more than three dozen cases of COVID in a dog or cat during the pandemic. The animals most often were in a household where humans had the virus.

Unlike the proliferation of at-home kits for humans, the COVID test for pets is a nasal or throat swab that must be ordered and conducted by a veterinarian.

Dr. Alison Birken of Victoria Park Animal Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said if a dog or cat comes into her office with symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting and someone in the household has had COVID, she is treating the symptoms rather than testing the animal for the virus.