 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Pet Shop: Veterinarians find dogs and cats can get COVID
0 Comments

The Pet Shop: Veterinarians find dogs and cats can get COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
pet pics N2004P38007H.jpg

Veterinarians suggest avoiding contact with your pet(s) if you have COVID-19.

 Metro Creative

As omicron sweeps through households, more pet owners are reporting their dogs or cats show signs of coronavirus.

While COVID-19 in pets is a rare occurrence, veterinarians now know it can happen. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19.

One manufacturer of a COVID PCR test for pets, IDEXX Laboratories, has tested over 5,000 specimens collected from dogs, cats and horses who had respiratory illnesses. The tests confirmed more than three dozen cases of COVID in a dog or cat during the pandemic. The animals most often were in a household where humans had the virus.

Unlike the proliferation of at-home kits for humans, the COVID test for pets is a nasal or throat swab that must be ordered and conducted by a veterinarian.

Dr. Alison Birken of Victoria Park Animal Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said if a dog or cat comes into her office with symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting and someone in the household has had COVID, she is treating the symptoms rather than testing the animal for the virus.

“It is not common for dogs and cats to contract COVID from humans and if they do the signs are mild,” she said.

Cats are more susceptible than dogs, and more likely to get COVID from their owners, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some cats who have tested positive for COVID became ill with respiratory and breathing problems, and one cat also had vomiting and diarrhea, according to veterinarians with VCA Animal Hospitals.

Researchers at Texas A&M University sampled more than 580 pets living in homes where at least one person was infected and found that 100 of the animals were infected too. Only about a quarter of those infected had signs and they were mild.

“Infected people who share space with their pets can infect their pets, just as humans can infect other people,” said Sarah Hamer, a lead researcher with Texas A&M examining how COVID-19 is impacting pets.

With omicron highly infectious, social media is filled with posts from pet owners convinced their dog or cat has the virus.

Wellington veterinarian, Dr. Mark Planco, said he has only seen one dog with upper respiratory illness after his owners tested positive. Because the symptoms were mild, the dog was not tested and recovered on his own.

The CDC said a dog or cat with COVID would show these symptoms: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sluggishness, sneezing, runny nose, loss of appetite, eye discharge, vomiting and diarrhea.

With omicron still infecting people, veterinarians say if you have COVID, you can take steps to prevent your cat or dog from getting the virus, too: Avoid contact with your pet. And, wear a mask and wash your hands before and after you interact with your pet.

If your dog or cat shows signs, veterinarians say they would first test them for common respiratory diseases most common to them, before ordering a COVID test. Teller said veterinarians would treat the symptoms by recommending your pet gets lots of rest and fluids, and if needed, anti-inflammatory or fever-reducing medications.

Teller said no one knows why some dogs and cats get COVID.

“The best way to protect your pet is to protect yourself,” she said.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Valentine's Day Hike on Palmetto Trail: 9 a.m. Feb. 13, on Old Battleground Road, just south of White Horse Drive, Greensboro. Bring dog or cat food for donations to the SPCA of the Triad. tinyurl.com/4baxw9cr.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert