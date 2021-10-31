 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: Vets share tips about how to keep pets safe on Halloween
American Veterinary Medical Association

After a year of scaled-back activities due to COVID-19, trick-or-treaters are likely to be out in full force for Halloween. While this is great news for those who celebrate the holiday, it may pose some additional risks to pets.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is warning pet owners to beware of the following risks, and sharing tips on what pet owners can do to make Halloween safer for their furry friends:

Candy

Halloween means a lot of candy in the house. Although it might be a little tough to turn down those begging eyes watching you unwrap another mini candy bar, it’s best to refrain from feeding your pets any of these Halloween treats, especially if they contain chocolate or xylitol (a common sugar substitute found in sugar-free candies and gum). These can be dangerous, even fatal, to your pets.

Costumes

Our pets may look extremely cute dressed up for Halloween, but costumes can cause problems if you’re not careful. Make sure they fit properly and don’t hinder sight, hearing, breathing, opening of the mouth or movement, and that they have no pieces that can easily be chewed off or cause choking. If your pet seems uncomfortable, overly constricted or just generally miserable in the costume, don’t force it on them.

Decorations

Halloween decorations can be a fun way to create a festive atmosphere for the holiday, but beware of decorations that can be dangerous to pets. This can include objects that curious pets may knock over or chew, causing an obstruction in their stomach which can be life-threatening or require surgery. It is best to keep lit candles, jack-o-lanterns, glow sticks, glow jewelry and other decorations out of pets’ reach, as these can cause burns or even fires in the home.

Trick-or-treating

If trick-or-treating is allowed and can be safely done in your neighborhood, make sure you take steps to keep your pets safe as well. All of the noises of knocking, doorbells ringing, strangers in costumes shouting “trick or treat,” coupled with the frequent opening and closing of the door can stress your pets and give them opportunities to escape.

Take caution whenever you open the door to ensure they are not in a position to escape, and make sure they have proper identification (collar and microchip) in case they do. In addition, give your pet a quiet, safe hiding place inside and away from activity. They should have a chance to observe what’s going on (they might like watching people from the window) but they should also have a chance to remove themselves from any noise or activity.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Bark for Life: Through Nov. 6. Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Honors the caregiving qualities of canine companions. www.relayforlife.org/barktriadnc. 

Horse Parade: 3 p.m. Nov. 7, begins at Sunset Church of God, 900 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Prizes awarded. No rain date. Shelia R. Scott, 336-498-3398 or 336-953-2884.

High Point Farmers Market's Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Food, plants, craft vendors, Hope City food truck, music. Guilford County Animal Control will attend with adoptable pets. 336-883-3694.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad. Funds are needed for SPCA's new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter.

