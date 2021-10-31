The Pet Shop: Vets share tips about how to keep pets safe on Halloween

Decorations

Halloween decorations can be a fun way to create a festive atmosphere for the holiday, but beware of decorations that can be dangerous to pets. This can include objects that curious pets may knock over or chew, causing an obstruction in their stomach which can be life-threatening or require surgery. It is best to keep lit candles, jack-o-lanterns, glow sticks, glow jewelry and other decorations out of pets’ reach, as these can cause burns or even fires in the home.

Trick-or-treating

If trick-or-treating is allowed and can be safely done in your neighborhood, make sure you take steps to keep your pets safe as well. All of the noises of knocking, doorbells ringing, strangers in costumes shouting “trick or treat,” coupled with the frequent opening and closing of the door can stress your pets and give them opportunities to escape.

Take caution whenever you open the door to ensure they are not in a position to escape, and make sure they have proper identification (collar and microchip) in case they do. In addition, give your pet a quiet, safe hiding place inside and away from activity. They should have a chance to observe what’s going on (they might like watching people from the window) but they should also have a chance to remove themselves from any noise or activity.