The Pet Shop: Where did the time go? It's hard to believe Moxie is now a senior kitty

It’s hard for me to believe that Moxie is a senior cat. It seems it was only a few years ago that we brought him home from the Guilford County Animal Shelter. He was only about 6 or 8 months old and he explored every nook and cranny of the house.

One especially interesting spot was the top of a door that led onto our screened-in porch. He’d jump onto the top of the washing machine and leap to the top of the open door from there. A precarious position, not only because of the door’s narrow width but because it could swing shut.

But that was 11 years ago, and he’s long since lost interest in that particular perch. And though he still favors high places, his strength and agility is starting to wane.

He no longer always hits the mark when trying to jump onto the kitchen counter. (I long ago lost the battle to keep him off it.)

But, he tries again and makes it.

And though he’s always loved sitting in the sun, this winter he’s seeking out warmth more frequently. He’ll stretch out on the bathroom floor, enjoying the midday sun from our lone southern window.

Or he’ll sit next to the heating vent when direct sun isn’t available.