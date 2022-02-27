 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Pet Shop: Where did the time go? It's hard to believe Moxie is now a senior kitty
Moxie is finding it harder to stay warm this winter, seeking warmth by sitting next to a tea kettle warming on a hot burner.

It’s hard for me to believe that Moxie is a senior cat. It seems it was only a few years ago that we brought him home from the Guilford County Animal Shelter. He was only about 6 or 8 months old and he explored every nook and cranny of the house.

One especially interesting spot was the top of a door that led onto our screened-in porch. He’d jump onto the top of the washing machine and leap to the top of the open door from there. A precarious position, not only because of the door’s narrow width but because it could swing shut.

But that was 11 years ago, and he’s long since lost interest in that particular perch. And though he still favors high places, his strength and agility is starting to wane.

He no longer always hits the mark when trying to jump onto the kitchen counter. (I long ago lost the battle to keep him off it.)

But, he tries again and makes it.

And though he’s always loved sitting in the sun, this winter he’s seeking out warmth more frequently. He’ll stretch out on the bathroom floor, enjoying the midday sun from our lone southern window.

Or he’ll sit next to the heating vent when direct sun isn’t available.

But more concerning sources of heat have recently cropped up.

In the past month, I’ve occasionally found him on the stove, sitting next to a pot of boiling water or a tea kettle warming on a hot burner. Just today, he settled next to an upright hot iron set on the counter to cool, his hind quarters just close enough to draw in its heat.

It’s time for his annual exam, so I’ll probably pop for the senior blood panel the vet always asks about. Just to see if there’s something going on beyond the natural aging process.

Meanwhile, I’m keeping a closer eye on the stove. And the iron.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Sip, Savor, Shop: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. March 12, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Will showcase products from across the state. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas. $35. Designated drivers, $15. www.southernvineproductions.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from a veterinarian before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad/. Funds are needed for SPCA's new 9,000 square foot, $3 million facility which will hold more than twice as many homeless pets than the current shelter.

