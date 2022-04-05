This NC city ranks as one of the nation's most pet-friendly travel spots. Here's why.

If you plan to hit the road with your pet, one North Carolina destination may be an ideal place to visit.

That's because a new report finds Asheville is one of the most pet-friendly spots in the nation.

The mountain tourist town ranks No. 9 on a list of places offering some of the best amenities that appeal to furry friends, according to figures published by Motel 6.

"Pets are members of the family, so travelers are eager to bring them along for the ride as they explore the U.S.," Rob Palleschi, CEO of the motel chain, said in a March 31 news release.

Motel 6 said Asheville made its nationwide list after it evaluated the city's access to several locations, including pet-friendly restaurants, veterinarians, "dog parks, greenspaces and hiking trails."

Of the places considered across the country, "one city was chosen for each state, and the Top 10 list was compiled based off those finalists," a spokesperson said.

It's not the first time Asheville has been recognized as a top destination.

Recently, the city also ranked among the best U.S. cities for beer drinkers, and its Biltmore Estate made a list of the most beautiful landmarks nationwide.

In the latest rankings, the best tourist spot for pets was Santa Monica, Calif. Rounding out the top five were Rockville, Md.; Santa Fe, N.M.; Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and Newport, R.I.