When dogs and cats go missing, this 'pet finder' knows where and how to look for them

She also has to disabuse owners of others' bad advice, like putting a pet's litter box outside, with the hope of luring them home. All that will do, she said, is attract feral cats and other animals looking to mark the box as their own.

She and her team also counsel owners on how to get the most mileage out of lost-pet posters and social media — and, mostly, to just not give up.

"I've seen married couples fight like cats and dogs," said Herman-Harsch. "No, no. You can't fight. You have to be united on this."

"Every search is different. It can be frustrating, but often you just have to redirect," added Tina Fini, 39, a nurse and one of Herman-Harsch's team members. In the end, she said, the rewards are great: "It's such an incredible feeling being able to help a distraught pet owner get their baby back."

Many animal rescues will help owners find lost pets that were adopted through them; and some, like Delco Dawgs, will help owners find lost pets regardless of where they were obtained from. Herman-Harsch has joined forces with these and other members of the animal-advocacy community to help locate missing pets in Chester County.