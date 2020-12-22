The Syllabus: A chat with the new UNC-Charlotte chancellor

When Phil Dubois announced more than a year ago that he planned to retire as the UNC-Charlotte chancellor in mid 2020, that opened up one of the better jobs in higher ed.
Consider that for a second. UNCC is a big, ambitious university located in one of the biggest and arguably most ambitious cities in the United States. The job pays pretty well — $525,000 to start, plus a house and all the usual chancellor perks. And the university didn't need a new leader to fix a bunch of problems because Dubois had left the place in pretty good shape after 15 years as chancellor. Instead, UNCC was looking for someone to build upon a very solid foundation.
As the UNCC board chairman put it back in April, "We are fortunate to have found a strong, innovative and accomplished leader like Sharon Gaber to guide UNC Charlotte through the next chapter in its history and to solidify our position as a top-tier, nationally recognized university.” And as Gaber put it to me in our talk earlier this month, "I'm going to work to continue to move this university forward. I've said quite a bit: Every great city has a great university. We are Charlotte's great university."
Gaber — UNCC's fifth chancellor and the first woman to hold that job — was most recently the president of The University of Toledo, a public research university in Ohio that's roughly half the size of UNCC. The Los Angeles native got her doctorate in city and regional planning from Cornell University in New York before taking faculty and administrative jobs at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Auburn University and University of Arkansas. (Small world alert: Gaber was provost at Arkansas before leaving for Toledo; her replacement was Jim Coleman, who's now provost at UNCG.)
UNCC's chief spokeswoman wondered if I'd be interested in talking to Gaber. I agreed, so we chatted by Zoom for about 30 minutes on Dec. 9. (My apologies, by the way, for taking so long to write this up, but the higher ed beat went completely off the rails for the past couple of weeks even after every campus emptied itself of students.)
Before we get to our conversation, I need to set up few things so you have context for my questions and Gaber's replies:
• UNCC's fall enrollment was 30,164 students, which moved it past UNC-Chapel Hill for the first time to become the state's second largest university. (Only N.C. State, with about 36,000, is larger. UNCC also is relatively young for a university. It was founded in 1946, long after most of North Carolina's other four-year schools.
• When it comes to its COVID-19 response, Charlotte has zigged while all the other UNC System schools have zagged. It was the only UNC System school to delay the start of fall classes until after Labor Day. It was the only N.C. state university to test wastewater coming out of the dorms for signs of coronavirus. And in the upcoming spring semester, it'll be the only UNC System school to have a week-long spring break and then then move all classes online for the rest of the semester.
• Wake Forest University is showing a lot of interest in Charlotte, which has fewer four-year higher ed institutions than both Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The merger between Wake Forest Baptist Health and Charlotte's Atrium Health, made final in October, will result in Wake Forest School of Medicine opening a second campus in Charlotte. Wake Forest announced in December that it will put its newest academic unit, the School of Professional Studies, in uptown Charlotte.
Got that? OK, then. Here's an edited and condensed version of our conversation:
What would you say UNCC is known for?
"We're going through a strategic planning process, so I want to make sure I'm not pre-empting that. We know a lot of our grads are in engineering and business. We also have a College of Computing and Informatics that we're doing a lot of digital and cyber work. ... There's a strong STEM emphasis, a strong business emphasis. We also have strong architecture school. ... And we're in the top three of producing teachers for the state of North Carolina."
How much bigger can UNCC grow?
"The city of Charlotte — the 15th-largest city in the country — is continuing to grow, even in the pandemic ... That means we're going to have to continue to grow in some ways just to meet the need of the growing population. Conceivably do we continue to grow to mid 30s? That's possible.
"Everybody would suggest that the pandemic is creating great economic distress, and that will have an impact on universities. But I also think that as we head out of this, there's going to be strong demand for making sure that people have degrees and are able to join the workforce."
Would you say that UNCC is a regional or a national university?
"I would suggest that we're national but that we serve very distinctly this part of the state. We know that 70 percent of our recent grads choose to stay in the state, and a lot of them stay in this metro region. Our graduate enrollment draws from a broad area. That's much more of a national and international pool (of students).
"I think our goal - we are the urban research university for the system. Our goal is to continue to push our reputation rankings so that people know who we are. If you look at U.S. News & World Report, we're ranked in the national universities. But so are some of the others" (in the UNC System).
How much research is UNCC doing?
"We did $52 million last year. We will as part of (the strategic planning process) look at what it means to move into a higher research ranking. We're R2. What do we need, and what do we need to think about, if we want to be R1? At this point without exploring that I'm not committing that that's where we're going. But we might as well look into what does that look like so that if that's something we want to do we understand (what it takes)."
What do you make of Wake Forest's recent interest in Charlotte?
"I noticed that! ... I think the reality is we're going to continue to claim this as our area because we are the large public (university) here. I do understand that there probably are opportunities here for others ... I had hoped that the community continues to see us as their university. We bear the name of this city. Where possible, we will figure out how we might collaborate if there are opportunities.
"I've had a couple of conversations with both the dean of the medical school (Dr. Julie Freischlag) and with Atrium just to understand what they're looking for and what they're proposing and whether there is any opportunity for us to partner or collaborate.
"They've really just been preliminary, introductory, let's-get-acquainted (conversations). In some ways it was really just to say welcome and how might we collaborate? I appreciated them being willing to have those conversations."
What was appealing to you about the chancellor's job at UNCC?
"It's a growing university in a growing metro area. In some ways the possibilities are really continuing to multiply. We know we're not going to have a medical school — I've been told that door is closed, the deal has been done — but what else in the future that we might have based on our particular set of talents and strengths and how far might we evolve going from this really young university?
"Any time you go to a place that has continued to do this and you see the metro area continuing to do this, you know that there are real opportunities."
Lastly, let's talk about COVID-19. What's ahead in the spring semester?
"We're already looking at numbers. We're already starting to be concerned about what it looks like to be able to start face-to-face (instruction) in January. ... We've started to talk to (UNC System President) Peter Hans about that.
"Much like every other campus, we had proposed no spring break. But our students — in some ways, it's been a tough couple of years because of course in 2019 we had the shooting on campus and then we had the pandemic. Our students really felt that a spring break is needed, and I'm cognizant of that. We spent time listening to our students and trying to work through this. We have proposed a spring break to be able to be responsive to their need to have that time. ... We're starting to get together contingency plans — 'pivot' seems to be the word of 2020 - in case we have to pivot (to virtual instruction)
"One thing that we did differently than everybody else also is this wastewater testing. ... It made the front page of the New York Times that we were doing that. That has been kind of amazing. This is one of those things where when I first heard about it, I was, hmm, that's interesting. It has worked remarkably well. ... What we've stopped is the spread. They can go in and find it in a residence hall with 400 people in it and find the one or two people that might be positive and stop it before it creates a cluster."
