The Syllabus: A few more details on the GTCC cyberattack

Thanks again to all of you for your support and patience.

Before you think that GTCC is the rare victim of a ransomware attack, it's not. Since it published its report Monday on the GTCC attack, DataBreaches.net has chronicled several more cyberattacks . This week's victims include a California company whose software lets you edit and sign PDF files, an Australian media monitoring company, a Michigan furniture maker, a New York hospital system, a health network in New England and the Wisconsin Republican Party, which apparently had $2.3 million stolen from one of its accounts .

The website also reported that another N.C. community college, Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, got hit with a ransomware attack back in August .

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.

Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.