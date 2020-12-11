The Syllabus: A Greensboro higher ed holiday tradition will take the season off

Throughout all of this nonsense the college's Nativity has survived. A no-Nativity December is only temporary. It should be back next December. Its return to the front of the Greensboro College campus will be yet another sign that things are back to normal, more or less, and for that we will all be thankful.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.

Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.