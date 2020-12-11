The Syllabus: A Greensboro higher ed holiday tradition will take the season off

I have driven down West Market Street nearly every day in the 25 years I've worked at the News & Record — from my home in Lindley Park, past UNCG, past Greensboro College, past the old and then new YMCA, past the Old County Courthouse and the JP Building to the newsroom. It's a terrain as nearly as familiar as my own back yard or the neighborhood I grew up in.
Every year about this time, a couple of things happen to remind me that the holiday season is here: folks in and around Sunset Hills plugged in their tree balls, and Greensboro College put up its Nativity at the front of its West Market Street campus.
I don't get downtown too much any more. I've been working at home since this summer. Even if I were working out of the newsroom, the new N&R offices are a ways south of downtown.
So when I headed downtown Wednesday to do some holiday shopping — support your local businesses, y'all — everything along West Market seemed to be more or less just as I had left it back in June. But when I cruised by Greensboro College, there was a lot of green grass where the Nativity usually stands. Also missing where the orange cones and the blinking sign warning drivers that the righthand lane was reserved this month for folks wanting a closer look at the manger scene.
Maybe the college was late in putting up the Nativity. Maybe it wasn't going to go up at all. Maybe someone should ask.
So I emailed Anne Hurd, a 1981 Greensboro College graduate who's now the college's vice president for advancement and admissions. She replied that, yes, the Nativity is taking a year off. The reasons are several, and they all stem from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is Hurd's response to me in full, with a couple of light edits:
In early fall, we had to make many difficult decisions about cancellations of beloved (Greensboro College) traditions this year, including to not display the Nativity in December. We have a longtime campus tradition of students, alumni and faculty-staff preparing for, and participating in, the Festival of Lessons & Carols, luminaries on front campus, and setting up and lighting the Nativity on front campus. We schedule the Nativity lighting to coincide with the downtown Festival of Lights.
Due to COVID-19, classes ended before Thanksgiving this year (exams were online the first week of December), so students and faculty were gone from campus before the end of November. There was simply going to be no one on campus to participate in our usual traditions and, with Festival of Lights canceled, there would be fewer cars passing the Nativity display.
Another consideration, though not the determining factor, was justifying the costly 24-hour security and power for lighting, with fewer people around to enjoy it. We are not alone that COVID-19 has caused budget-cutting, where we are able, to protect all mission-critical operations.
We look forward with great hope to the post-COVID-19 world when we can once again enjoy our beloved campus traditions and share the Nativity display with the community.
At Greensboro College, just like everywhere else these days, there's a "sense of sadness and loss in this year of COVID-19," Hurd wrote me in a subsequent email. She and many others at the college are "missing our families and holiday traditions."
The college's Nativity has an interesting history. It originally belonged to Pilot Life (later Jefferson Pilot, currently Lincoln Financial), which began displaying a Nativity scene in front of its former Sedgefield headquarters in 1936. When Pilot Life moved from the suburbs to downtown, the company gave the set to Greensboro College after the 1989 Christmas season.
The college restored the aging pieces, and put the Nativity on the front of its campus starting in 1990.
The Nativity has drawn plenty of drive-by traffic over the years. It also has attracted a few folks who are, well, Grinch-y.
That first December, two UNCG students were arrested after stealing one sheep and returning to grab a second. At least twice in the 1990s a donkey disappeared from the manger scene. In 2011, someone ran off with a shepherd. It was found two days later on a Greensboro hiking trail.
Worst of all, vandals destroyed the 19-piece set in 2007. A Greensboro College professor rebuilt it, and the college put it back on display a year later. Here's a more recent picture of the Nativity.
Throughout all of this nonsense the college's Nativity has survived. A no-Nativity December is only temporary. It should be back next December. Its return to the front of the Greensboro College campus will be yet another sign that things are back to normal, more or less, and for that we will all be thankful.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education.
