The Syllabus: A little late-semester relief for UNCG students

" ... as you take a deep breath and perhaps breathe a sigh of relief that 2020 is coming to a close, be proud of the hard work you put in to get here because you earned it. And then think about the people you care about, the people who could use a little something positive, the people who need to know you are thinking about them."

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.

Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.