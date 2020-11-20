The Syllabus: A little late-semester relief for UNCG students

UNCG's undergraduate students got some good news Thursday: a little academic relief at the end of a long and trying semester.
The university's Faculty Senate this week OK'd two proposals that undergrads can use in the current fall and upcoming spring semesters:
• Students can use pass/fail grading for up to two courses each semester.
• Students have more flexible options to withdraw from a class. (To get down into the weeds, students who drop a course with a WX or WF designation can have that grade converted to WE, which doesn't count toward GPA or the UNC System's four-course limit on dropping classes during a student's time in college.)
The UNC System has added a third piece: It changed its policy so undergrads can replace fall and spring grades without having them count toward the three-course career cap on grade replacement. However, the new grade won't count in a GPA until a student takes the class again in a later semester.
If you prefer your explanations in video format, here you go:
These new policies "should provide substantial relief from the challenges of learning in this new normal," Provost Jim Coleman and Associate Vice Provost Andrew Hamilton wrote in a memo to students Thursday. Coleman and Hamilton noted that the changes were based on student feedback and lessons learned from the spring 2020 semester. They also said the UNC System allowed campuses to consider academic relief policies.
"We have been able to keep our courses running largely as planned and with a great deal of continuity this semester," Coleman and Hamilton wrote. "This is because our students and faculty have taken the health challenges seriously and made it possible for us to avoid the massive disruptions faced at some other institutions. Yet we still know how challenging learning and succeeding in this environment can be."
I've seen signs elsewhere that other UNC System schools are doing something similar. Here's what UNC-Chapel Hill announced back in August right after it pivoted to online-only instruction. And here's what Appalachian State has offered its students.
There's no doubt that this has been an unusual semester. Nearly half of all UNCG courses are fully online this semester. Students will leave campus after Monday's classes and take their final exams online at home. And the university has seen between 17 and 38 new COVID-19 cases each week since early October, according to its online dashboard.
Meanwhile, Chancellor Frank Gilliam has some thoughts as the fall semester winds down
" ... as you take a deep breath and perhaps breathe a sigh of relief that 2020 is coming to a close, be proud of the hard work you put in to get here because you earned it. And then think about the people you care about, the people who could use a little something positive, the people who need to know you are thinking about them."
