The Syllabus: A new direction for Bennett College

Still, though, the devil's in the dollars. Walsh and Robinson note in their statement that the college has "made numerous difficult financial decisions that will enable us to improve our bottom line in the long-term by strategically allocating resources going forward" and is still working "to build a sustainable and flexible business model for the road ahead." On the plus side, Bennett got some federal money from the CARES Act, and the latest federal budget bill wiped nearly $28 million worth of debt off of Bennett's books.

Bennett, meanwhile, seems to feel good about Walsh. When Walsh was hired in August 2019, Robinson wrote in her statement, trustees wanted "a visionary leader with business acumen who would embrace our entrepreneurial spirit, address our most challenging issues and develop and implement a Strategic Direction that creates a college for the future and ensures our long-term sustainability. President Walsh has exceeded our expectations in her ability to reimagine what’s possible for Bennett."

If you'd like to hear more from Walsh, here's an interview she did earlier this month with Luke Lawal Jr. of HBCU Buzz:

