The Syllabus: A new study says college reopenings added to the national increase in COVID-19 cases

The story that rocketed around the higher ed corner of the online world Tuesday was this one first published by the Wall Street Journal:
The Chronicle of Higher Education, Kaiser Health News and Reuters all wrote about the study, which has a local connection that I'll get to in a minute.
The short version of the study is that researchers used cell phone GPS data to count people at 1,409 colleges and universities across the country from mid-July to mid-September. Researchers then looked at infection rates before and after students came back to campus in the 779 counties where these schools are located. They also looked at whether these schools were operating this fall mostly in-person, largely online or some combination of the two.
Researchers saw what they suspected they would see. As the Wall Street Journal put it neatly: "They found little uptick in case counts for those communities where students moved back to be near campus, but were taking classes online. The biggest surge came near schools with in-person instruction, with particular spikes in places where students came from hot-spot zones elsewhere in the country."
Overall, researchers said, students returning to college campuses added roughly 3,200 COVID-19 cases to the nation's daily count. (The actual math in the paper says the daily increase due to college reopenings is somewhere between 1,094 and 5,344 extra cases, with 3,219 being the midpoint between the two numbers.) That's not an insignificant number. In September, the U.S. has recorded between about 35,000 and 40,000 new cases per day. That trend line, moreover, is kicking back up after a steady decline since July.
There are some caveats, of course: As the researchers write, "we were unable to disentangle how many of the cases we measure as our outcome are 'imported' (student arrivals) and how many are local transmissions from the students." That said, they added, "our results are inconsistent with large numbers of 'imported' cases." Though it's not clear how many students brought COVID-19 with them to college, in other words, it is clear that there were more coronavirus cases in college communities than there would have been if had students stayed home.
The reason I paid attention to the paper and the subsequent coverage more than I might have otherwise is that the lead researcher is a UNCG professor.
Martin Andersen is an assistant professor of economics in UNCG's Bryan School of Business and Economics. He has been at UNCG since 2014 after getting his Ph.D. in health policy with an economics concentration from Harvard University and working briefly at The Johns Hopkins University. According to his online bio, Andersen focuses on health economics and health policy and has done research on Medicare, prescription drug benefits in Affordable Care Act marketplaces and insurance plan choice in Switzerland.
On this particular project, Andersen worked with researchers from Indiana University, the University of Washington and Davidson Collee, home of the College Crisis Initiative that, among other things, is tracking the fall-semester reopening plans of colleges and universities across the country.
I did a very quick two-question email interview with Andersen late Tuesday.
Me: How did you connect with this group of researchers?
Andersen: "I started working with the Indiana crew a few months ago based on my early COVID-19 research. They were looking for someone who was familiar with the SafeGraph cellular mobility data that we use in this paper and I fit that bill. Anirban Basu (at the University of Washington) and I started having a conversation on Twitter that then shifted into email discussing some nuances in the COVID-19 literature that I thought were particularly important for understanding, for example, movement around college campuses and their role in disease transmission. I reached out to Chris (Marsicano at Davidson) because I needed his data and it quickly became clear that he would be a huge asset for the team."
Me: Is there a finding in this paper that's near and dear to your heart that reporters might have missed?
Andersen: "There are lots of little morsels in the paper that I am really proud of, including how we studied the time-varying effects of reopening and the like. However, the result that I think is underappreciated is the important role of where students are coming from in understanding county case counts. So, counties with schools that draw students from areas with fewer COVID-19 cases appear to be doing better than counties with schools that draw students from areas with higher COVID-19 transmission. To me, this is one of the most interesting findings since it suggests that we can predict which schools are likely to run into problems with COVID-19 after they have reopened."
Andersen posted his own summary of his paper on Twitter:
Using reopening data from @C2Initiative , mobility data from @SafeGraph , and data on COVID-19 cases we analyze the effect of reopening a campus on COVID-19 cases in the surrounding county.— Martin Andersen (@andersen_hecon) September 22, 2020
Davidson's Marsicano has his own Twitter thread here.
The research paper, "College Openings, Mobility, and the Incidence of COVID-19," is posted here (and click on "preview PDF" to read it). Note that medRxiv (pronounced "med-archive") is an online repository for preliminary health sciences research reports that haven't yet been peer reviewed or published in the academic sense.
