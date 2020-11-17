The Syllabus: A no-confidence vote in Guilford College's leadership

Here are three current majors that will be absorbed into remaining majors:

Creative Writing (into English) and Forensic Biology (into biology). I was told that Economics would be absorbed into Business Administration, but I haven't seen that written down anywhere.

If you're looking for a theme, here it is: Guilford plans to keep its pre-professional majors and get rid of a lot of its liberal arts majors.

Moore was clear in her explanation to me earlier this month: Guilford is sticking with what it considers to be the more popular majors, both on campus and nationally, and going away from what it sees as less popular majors. That change will let Guilford redirect faculty and financial resources to programs that Guilford thinks can attract more students.

For context, biology, business and psychology are almost always among the top five most popular majors at any college or university. (That's true at Guilford, too.) Pre-professional majors (health sciences in particular, exercise and sports science, communications and most anything dealing with technology) are big these days. Liberal arts and humanities majors — the target of most of Guilford's cuts — aren't doing so well nationally.