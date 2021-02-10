The Syllabus: A potential last-minute hike in student fees

So the BOG committee came up with a workaround: 11 campuses will raise their campus security fee by $30 in 2021-22, and five schools will increase it by that same amount but over two years.

UNCG is one of the five. Its campus security fee will go up $24 next year and another $6 the year after. Same thing for Winston-Salem State: a $1 increase this year and $29 the next. (WSSU asked for a $73 increase in its health fee, second only to UNC-Charlotte for the upcoming school year.) N.C. A&T and UNC School of the Arts, meanwhile, will raise their campus security fee by $30 next year and be done with it.

The other three schools that won't raise the security fee by the full $30 next year are East Carolina ($22 next year), UNC-Charlotte ($4) and Elizabeth City State (-0-). If you can subtract by 30 — and I know you can! — you can figure out the following year's increase.

The 2021-22 tuition and fees packages, including the full and partial increases in the campus security fee, go to the BOG's budget committee next Wednesday and to the full board the next day.

