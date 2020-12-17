The Syllabus: A quick P.S. on Wednesday's Guilford College news

"The egregious lack of professionalism and empathy shown by this administration is astounding. The proposals by the interim president and the lack of positive action by trustees continue to pose a threat to retention and leave faculty unable to carry out crucial aspects of academic planning."

For the affected Guilford faculty, this is an especially fraught time. They can stay in town and hope things work out. Or they can look for work at another school or in another field. Complicating things further is that the academic job market is tight in a lot of fields, and a lot of institutions seemed to have slowed down or frozen hiring because of the pandemic. Moreover, a lot of colleges and universities already have hired their new professors for the fall 2021 semester. It's a tough time to be in professional limbo, in other words.

If you want to read more about the concerns of those pushing back against the proposed changes, check out A Joint Statement by Students, Staff, Faculty, and Alumni of Guilford College issued Monday. The statement is eight pages long, and the list of 201 signatures as of Thursday morning runs for another 10.

