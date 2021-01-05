The Syllabus: A quick tribute to the late James Renick from a former N.C. A&T chancellor

When I was reporting Monday on the death of N.C. A&T's ninth chancellor, I reached out for comment to the university's eighth chancellor.
I didn't hear back from Edward Fort before my deadline, but the former chancellor called me Tuesday afternoon, said he had been busy Monday and read me a brief and no-nonsense statement, as is his style, on the passing of James Renick:
"Dr. Renick was a man who was unafraid of challenges," Fort said. "He met them head on and involved many people."
Fort also sent "deep regrets" to the Renick family on the death of one of only 12 people to have ever been called "president" or "chancellor" of N.C. A&T.
Fort led A&T for a remarkable 18 years, from 1981 until he resigned as chancellor in 1999. Though the university said and the N&R reported back in the day that Fort had retired, that was hardly the case.
Fort stepped away from the chancellor's job with the "chancellor emeritus" title and into a faculty position in the College of Education. (He taught in the leadership studies and adult education department.) In 2013, Fort edited and contributed three chapters to a book on the survival of historically Black colleges and universities. He's now a special assistant to the current chancellor, Harold Martin.
Renick succeeded Fort in 1999 and served until 2006, when he departed for a senior vice presidency at the American Council on Education in Washington, D.C. Renick died Sunday at age 72. Here's the story I wrote about him Monday.
I don't yet have word on any funeral or memorial services. If you'd like to connect with the Renick family, people are leaving tributes and condolence messages on his daughter's Facebook page.
