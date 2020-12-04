The Syllabus: A quick update on the GTCC cyberattack

"It didn’t take long for the other ransomware groups to take notice and get on the bandwagon, and the last year has seen a major spike in ransomware incidents at organizations across industries, including a rash of attacks on hospitals and health care providers as the pandemic accelerated in the summer and fall. Many of those incidents have ended with payments that make the ransoms from just a year or two ago look laughably small."

The website reports that ransomware demands that once were a few hundred dollars are now reaching into the six- and seven-figure range. GTCC said it did not pay a ransom.

In North Carolina, it might soon be illegal for state agencies to pay off cyberattackers. The Decipher story includes comments from Maria Thompson, the chief risk officer with the N.C. Department of Information Technology, who said state lawmakers are working on a bill that would forbid paying ransoms.

Go read the whole thing. And if you want a steady drip-drip of news on cyberattacks, the ever valuable databreaches.net has you covered. The website reports that this week's victims of ransomware attacks include Kmart, a voter registration database (but not election results) in Alaska and a regional wastewater treatment operation in Virginia. This stuff is never-ending.

