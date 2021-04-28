The Syllabus: A trifecta for UNCG

Four years ago, the chancellors of all 17 UNC System campuses signed performance agreements with the system office.
These agreements — part of the UNC System's strategic plan approved in 2017 — laid out goals for each institution over the next five years. Each campus would be measured in nine areas generally related to student success, institutional progress and access to a university education.
There was a twist in this particular process: Each chancellor got to pick (after some negotiation with the system office) five of the nine measures as priorities — the top-line issues that would matter most to the institution and the system office. Each institution had to improve on three other measures (although not as dramatically as the five priority measures) and sustain one more.
The UNC System recently published the third year of performance data for each campus, and only one school — UNCG — met all five of its priority goals this year. Moreover, UNCG has hit all five of its priority targets for three straight years.
Chancellor Frank Gilliam in a statement provided to the News & Record called UNCG's trifecta "a testament to the perseverance of our faculty, staff, and students and to their collective hard work and determination to adapt to challenging circumstances and find a way to realize success across every metric. It's both remarkable and gratifying to see the results of our tenacious commitment to student success despite the significant challenges we faced during the pandemic."
Here are UNCG's numbers on its five priority goals:
1. Enrollment of low-income students
Most recent data: UNCG had 7,823 low-income students enrolled in fall 2019, or 144 students (1.9 percent) ahead of its interim goal. (By interim goal, I mean the annual benchmark on the way to its five-year goal.)
Five-year goal (by fall 2021): 8,161 low-income students
2. Graduation of low-income students
Most recent data: UNCG had 1,970 low-income graduates in 2019-20. That's 89 students (4.7 percent) ahead of its interim goal.
Five-year goal (by 2021-22): 2,115 low-income graduates
3. Five-year graduation rates
Most recent data: 62.4 percent of students who started at UNCG in 2015 graduated within five years. That's 4.3 percentage points above its interim goal.
Five year goal (by 2022): 62.4 percent
4. Degree efficiency of underrepresented minorities
Most recent data: UNCG awarded 21.5 credentials to Black and Latinx students for every 100 full-time equivalent students. That's 9.1 percent ahead of its interim goal.
Five year goal (by 2021-22): 20.1
5. Critical workforce credentials
Most recent data: UNCG in 2019-20 awarded 1,577 bachelor's degrees in education, health sciences and STEM fields. That's 146 (10.2 percent) above its interim goal.
Five year goal (by 2021-22): 1,544
UNCG also was ahead on all three of its "improve" measures (completions of rural students, overall undergraduate degree efficiency and research productivity). UNCG fell short only on its "sustain" measure, which is enrollment of students from rural areas.
To see all of UNCG's data in handy chart form, click here.
Speaking of numbers, as UNC System President Peter Hans told BOG members last week, "these aren't just numbers. Every percentage-point improvement in rural enrollment means hundreds of students get a life-changing opportunity. Every increase in graduation rate means more students leaving with lower debt and a valuable degree ready to pursue their dreams and make a difference for North Carolina."
Hans also mentioned five other institutions that hit four of their five priority targets in Year 3. Those schools: N.C. A&T, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte and UNC School of the Arts.
And speaking of the local institutions:
N.C. A&T this year is ahead of pace on low-income completions, five-year graduation rates, undergraduate degree efficiency and production of critical workforce credentials but missed its goal for the second straight year in research productivity.
UNC School of the Arts this year exceeded its annual goals for rural enrollments, rural completions, five-year graduation rates and undergraduate degree efficiency for rural students. But it missed its goal for production of critical workforce credentials. UNCSA said that resulted from delays in starting two new MFA programs in gaming technology (augmented and virtual reality) and animatronics.
The one local school that Hans didn't mention was Winston-Salem State University, which fell short on all five of its annual priority goals (low-income completions, rural completions, five-year graduation rates, undergraduate degree efficiency of male students and production of critical workforce credentials).
What makes UNCG's trifecta even more impressive is that the state university system as a whole is behind on five of the 12 things it's measuring. The UNC System is ahead in research productivity, critical workforce credentials, five-year graduation rate and most of the degree efficiency measures (rural, men, underrepresented minorities, overall undergraduate). It's trailing on both rural and low-income enrollment and completions and degree efficiency of low-income students.
To see the UNC System's current strategic plan, the performance agreements signed by all 17 institutions and their data dashboards, click here. You can get system-level dashboards by clicking on the big plus sign next to each metric.
P.S. What's especially interesting to me is the priority measures that each school picked. In large part these measures reflect (a) what's happening on each campus and (b) what each institution thinks is important, which aren't always the same thing.
Take UNCG, for instance, which has a diverse student population (about half of its undergrads are racial and ethnic minorities) and a lot of students (also about half) using Pell Grants to pay for school. It stands to reason that if UNCG is going to improve its overall graduation rate, it's going to have to do a better job with the minority and low-income students who enroll there.
UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and N.C. A&T all consider themselves to be research universities (more so than most other UNC System schools, at any rate), so research productivity is one of their Big 5 measures. East Carolina University traditionally has served the less populated and less moneyed eastern third of the state, so three of its five priorities concern rural and low-income students. And so on.
These areas of emphasis aren't to be confused with Areas of Distinction, which each UNC System institution came up last summer as part of the system's strategic planning process. That self-study document should give you a pretty good idea of what each state university thinks its key programs are.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
