The Syllabus: A trifecta for UNCG

UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and N.C. A&T all consider themselves to be research universities (more so than most other UNC System schools, at any rate), so research productivity is one of their Big 5 measures. East Carolina University traditionally has served the less populated and less moneyed eastern third of the state, so three of its five priorities concern rural and low-income students. And so on.

These areas of emphasis aren't to be confused with Areas of Distinction , which each UNC System institution came up last summer as part of the system's strategic planning process. That self-study document should give you a pretty good idea of what each state university thinks its key programs are.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.

Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.