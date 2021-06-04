The Syllabus: An update on Guilford College

The big news out of Guilford College this week is that its fundraising campaign remains on pace to bring in $6 million by the end of January. The college said it hit $4 million three days ahead of its interim deadline of May 31. Here's that story if you missed it.
This campaign is important because it's a big piece of resolving last fall's campus crisis. If Guilford could raise the money, it could buy time to deal with some pressing budget issues as it searches for permanent fixes. For now, that's exactly what's happening.
I talked about those topics and more last week with Jim Hood, the Guilford English professor who has been the college's interim president since January; and Ed Winslow, the Greensboro attorney who chairs the college's Board of Trustees. Here are some of the highlights of that Zoom conversation:
Faculty departures
The turmoil that erupted last fall happened when former interim president Carol Moore proposed phasing out nearly half of Guilford's academic majors and eliminating 30 percent of its full-time faculty positions — 27 professors in total, including 16 tenured faculty members.
Most everyone at Guilford realized the college needed to do something to deal with plenty of financial issues: a decade-long slide in enrollment, extra expenses and revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new debt to expand and renovate some campus buildings. But faculty, alumni and others at the college pushed for — and ultimately got — a lot more say in how Guilford would face these challenges.
Hood said faculty have worked out among themselves how to cut payroll by about $1 million heading into the new academic year. Ten tenured professors have resigned, and four others have retired. Four more professors are taking a year of unpaid leave, and nine others will take pay cuts in exchange for reduced workloads.
"We have gotten those savings through a voluntary program instead of by imposition, ... " Hood said. "It was done in a collaborative manner, and that's a really great accomplishment."
The departures will leave Guilford with about 72 full-time faculty, down from 99 two years ago. That number might change in the coming months, Hood said. More professors might choose to leave over the summer, and the college might hire professors to replace some of those who left. Hood expects to make two new tenure-track faculty hires soon: one in public health, and another in sustainable food systems.
Academics
Despite all of these faculty departures, only one department will be on hiatus this fall: geology.
Hood said there's a teach-out plan for current geology majors so they'll be able to finish their degrees. Guilford's faculty, meanwhile, is deciding whether to restart the geology major or discontinue it. Faculty also are in the process of reconfiguring several other academic departments where professors have left.
Lots of things will be changing at Guilford, Hood said, but the college will remain much as it has been.
"We're definitely still a small, practical liberal arts college that offers an incredible — what I call a hand-crafted education — that focuses on ethical leadership and our Quaker values," Hood said.
Accreditation
Hood said that Guilford's accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, saw media reports about the college's recent struggles and wants to know more.
Specifically, Hood said, the commission has asked for details concerning three SACSCOC standards: whether Guilford has adequate number of full-time faculty, whether there's enough student services staff and whether the college is managing its finances responsibly.
Because the college filed a second and much more detailed response a week ago, Hood said he doesn't expect the SACSCOC Board of Trustees to take any action regarding Guilford at its meeting this month. Commission trustees meet again in December.
The budget
Hood said college trustees last month approved a budget for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year with a surplus of about $1.3 million. Guilford also plans a one-time draw-down 7 percent of its endowment next year instead of the usual 5 percent. ("It's prudent given what we need," Hood said.) Hood said much of the extra money will go toward student financial aid.
Guilford's endowment stands at about $89 million.
Enrollment
Hood said he expects to see enrollment to decline slightly from a year ago.
The pandemic has complicated the admissions process this year, Hood said. Graduating seniors are taking longer to decide where they want to go to college. And athletic recruiting isn't following its usual routines because sports seasons were postponed or canceled and coaches had trouble getting to see their recruits play. That's a real challenge for Guilford, where about 40 percent of students play a varsity sport.
The fall semester
Guilford is planning for a "robust on-campus experience" in the fall, Hood said. "All the trends are looking really good now. We know that our student body is very interested in the hands-on learning that we do here at the college. We're gearing up and ready to go with that in the fall."
Guilford, like most other N.C. colleges and universities, will strongly encourage but won't require students and employees to be vaccinated. Hood said Guilford made that decision after a lot of discussions on campus and with other area colleges.
"We see it as a real educational opportunity to encourage our students and staff and faculty to get vaccinated," said Hood, who added that Guilford held a vaccination clinic on campus in April and plans to have more in the fall.
Wake Forest University is the only Triad institution — and one of just eight in North Carolina — with a vaccine mandate.
Tuition
Here's some good news for students: Guilford is freezing tuition and fees for the 2022-23 school year.
Guilford raised tuition for new students for the upcoming school year by 2.5 percent to $40,400.
A quick aside: Tuition is locked for returning students, who pay the same tuition rate while they remain at Guilford. In other words, this year's freshmen will be charged $40,400 in tuition annually (before any scholarships and discounts) during their Guilford tenure. Last year's freshmen, who will be sophomores this year, are charged last year's rate of $39,400.
Presidential search
Winslow said Guilford could name its new president in August. The announcement might come sooner if trustees find the right candidate, Winslow said, or it might happen later if they haven't.
"We're not going to hire just to fill the seat," Winslow said. "We think we can keep Jim in place long enough."
AGB Search of Washington, D.C., is assisting Guilford. Here's the job posting if you want to apply.
Hood, by the way, said he isn't in the running to be Guilford's permanent president. Hood, the Charles A. Dana Professor of English at the college, plans to remain as interim president until the new president arrives on campus.
Senior staff
There are two key senior-level staff transitions — one coming, one going.
Coming: Bill Foti will become Guilford's new athletics director on June 15. Foti has been the men's basketball coach at Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire for the past 29 years. (Colby-Sawyer, like Guilford, competes in NCAA's Division III.) From 2013 to 2020 Foti also served as co-athletics director; for the past year, he was the senior associate athletics director for compliance. He'll replace interim AD Sharon Beverly and will be Guilford's sixth athletics director since 2017.
Going: Guilford's chief fundraiser, Ara Serjoie, is leaving the college at the end of July. Serjole has been Guilford's vice president for advancement since 2016. He's moving to a similar role at Haverford College, a Quaker school in the Philadelphia suburbs.
Guilford's future
Here's Hood on that topic:
"I get questions like, is Guilford going to make it? I am fully convinced that that's going to happen.
"As New Garden Boarding School, we survived the Civil War. As Guilford College, we survived the Great Depression. We're going to survive the worldwide pandemic of 2020 and 2021.
"That's because we have a community of very dedicated people who are being very careful. It's going to take some time, and there are losses involved in that. There are a lot of faculty colleagues that I'm not going to have hear next year. That's a great loss.
"But we are reconfiguring Guilford and are continuing to move forward. We will make our way out of this."
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
