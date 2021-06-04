The Syllabus: An update on Guilford College

Most everyone at Guilford realized the college needed to do something to deal with plenty of financial issues: a decade-long slide in enrollment, extra expenses and revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new debt to expand and renovate some campus buildings. But faculty, alumni and others at the college pushed for — and ultimately got — a lot more say in how Guilford would face these challenges.

Hood said faculty have worked out among themselves how to cut payroll by about $1 million heading into the new academic year. Ten tenured professors have resigned, and four others have retired. Four more professors are taking a year of unpaid leave, and nine others will take pay cuts in exchange for reduced workloads.

"We have gotten those savings through a voluntary program instead of by imposition, ... " Hood said. "It was done in a collaborative manner, and that's a really great accomplishment."

The departures will leave Guilford with about 72 full-time faculty, down from 99 two years ago. That number might change in the coming months, Hood said. More professors might choose to leave over the summer, and the college might hire professors to replace some of those who left. Hood expects to make two new tenure-track faculty hires soon: one in public health, and another in sustainable food systems.

