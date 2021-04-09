The Syllabus: An update on the High Point University alum who's a CEO at 22

"It was so much better than I was expecting it to go," Gehlhausen said. "It was beyond anything we could have expected."

Gehlhausen beat pretty big odds here. According to Walmart, about 4,800 small businesses applied to be part of the open call. About 800 got interviews. Of those, about 175 of those got a yes from the retail giant to sell in stores.

Even better for Gehlhausen, Walmart wanted enough Socket Lock-Its to put in 3,055 U.S. Walmart stores in April, May and June. Gehlhausen didn't reveal exactly how many items she had to manufacture, but she said her Walmart order was more than 10 times the size of any previous production run.

The Socket Lock-It started appearing in Walmart this week. It's near the electronics section, Gehlhausen said, and it retails for $4.88. Gehlhausen said Wednesday that she hadn't yet seen her product on shelves at the three Walmarts she has been to. But some friends elsewhere had reported that they've found it in stores.

"I'm so jealous. I want to see them," Gehlhausen said. "But it'll come soon."

