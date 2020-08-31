Two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the UNCG chapter of the American Association of University Professors asked faculty members to write short essays on how the coronavirus had affected their teaching, research and service.
UNCG's AAUP chapter has gone to the essay well a second time. The faculty organization has published on its website seven more essays from professors and students on returning to campus during a pandemic.
A sample from English professor Anne Wallace:
"A new graduate student, recognizing what I’d missed, pointed out that the back-to-back courses I’d blithely advised him to take were in different formats, the first in-person — a “campus course,” as I’ve recently heard these called — and the second online. He lived half an hour away from UNCG, so he wouldn’t be able to get home in time to join his Zoom class. Did I know any quiet places on campus, he wondered, where he could set up to take the second class? I felt thunderstruck. Although I’d been thinking about various separate ironies of our not-so-immaterial online classes, the student’s question gathered these ironies into a startling singularity: the physical location of our material bodies matters not less, but perhaps more than ever before."
The topics of the other essays are teaching in person, finding peace amid disappointment, equity in music studies, anxiety and transformation, on being a graduate student these days and on making personal connections in the classroom. The shadow of COVID-19 hangs over all of these writings, but George Floyd makes a couple of appearances, too.
The essays are thoughtful and short and give you a glimpse of life on campus during the strangest fall semester of our lifetimes. Click here to check them out.
