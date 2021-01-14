The Syllabus: Campus speakers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and after

A year ago at this time, I was writing twice-monthly posts at The Syllabus about speakers and lectures — you know, events in which people gathered in the same room to listen to someone talk about something.
* long wistful nostalgic sigh *
Anyway, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and several colleges and universities are still planning to hold commemorations on or near the actual date. Everything's virtual, of course, because of (waves hands) you know.
Here are some MLK-related lectures that are happening soon:
Jan. 18: The Rev. Jonathan Lee Walton will be the keynote speaker at High Point University's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Worship Service. Walton has been dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity since 2019. He'll speak virtually at 11 a.m. at www.highpoint.edu/live.
Jan 19: Deena A. Hayes-Greene will deliver the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address at Elon University. Greene is co-founder and managing director of the Racial Equality Institute, a training and consulting firm based in Greensboro, and chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Education. She'll be joined virtually by two Elon folks: Randy Williams, vice president and associate provost for inclusive excellence, and Stephanie Baker, an assistant professor of public health studies. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at www.elon.edu/live.
Jan. 26: Patrisse Cullors will be the keynote speaker at the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony and Lecture at UNC-Chapel Hill. Cullors is co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and author of the 2016 memoir "When They Call You a Terrorist." Her online lecture will start at 6 p.m. Click here to register.
Jan. 27: UNCG, N.C. A&T and Guilford College will share a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The event will start at 6 p.m. and be streamed at racialequity.uncg.edu. No speakers have been announced, but check the link in the previous sentence in a week or so.
Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State universities have shared an MLK commemoration for the past 20 years. But I've seen no mention of one for 2021, most likely because neither school will be in session until more than a week after the holiday. Wake Forest undergrad classes don't start until Jan. 27. FDOC at Winston-Salem State isn't until Feb. 1.
And speaking of speakers, the Guilford College Bryan Series will forge ahead online during the spring semester. There are five speakers left in its 2020-21 virtual season: foreign affairs writer and consultant Ian Bremmer on Jan. 14 (aka tonight if you're reading this the day this blog post was published), actress Sally Field on Feb. 2, nature photographer Paul Nicklen on Feb. 16, former U.K. prime minister Theresa May on March 18 and author Colson Whitehead on April 12.
For information on how to watch the remaining Bryan Series events, email thebryanseries@guilford.edu or call 336-316-2852.
