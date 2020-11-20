The Syllabus: Could N.C. A&T become an R1 university?

Besides the growing research productivity I mentioned earlier, A&T already has assembled other parts of its foundation. A&T is co-operator (with UNCG) of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering in Greensboro. It has a research center (along with Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNCG and others) at the N.C. Research Campus in Kannapolis. And A&T opened three on-campus research centers — in cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship — last year.

A&T has a few more things in the pipeline that will help its efforts. Its Engineering Research and Innovation Complex will open next year. A&T soon will seek approval for a new doctoral program in agricultural and environmental sciences. It's hiring now for four endowed professorships and has 11 other endowed chairs it can fill later.

Achieving R1 status won't be a short-term project if A&T chooses to go for it. It would be a long-term objective, Martin said, one that will take money and time and planning.

"This is exciting work, but this is hard work ..." Martin told trustees. "We have got to be very strategic, very intentional about the investments we're making."

