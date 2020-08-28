It's not too terribly hard to keep track of COVID-19 cases on college campuses across North Carolina. The majority of colleges and universities are publicly disclosing their numbers of positive cases; I've linked to a bunch of those COVID-19 dashboards toward the end of this blog post. But the dashboards are inconsistent: They're all updated at different times, they cover different time spans (from two weeks to the start of the pandemic) and they offer a wide range of data points, from a lot to almost none.
I'll let you decide whether the data in these campus dashboards are sufficient. My only point here is that there is some campus COVID-19 data there if you want to check it out.
Keeping track of campus clusters, on the other hand, is a much more labor-intensive exercise. Those clusters — five or more confirmed cases in a close-quarters setting such as a dorm or a sports team — aren't included in most of these campus dashboards. (UNC-Chapel Hill's dashboard seems the exception, but it lists only its residence hall clusters.)
The universities publicly announce the presence of clusters through social media, campus safety alerts and news releases. Local media and the student newspapers at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State have been scrambling to keep up. But best I can tell, there's no one place to go to find cluster data across the state. The twice-weekly congregate living roundup from the state's Department of Health and Human Services would seem to be the place for this information to be, but that report includes only nursing homes, residential care facilities, jails, prisons and farms. DHHS also discloses outbreaks at daycare centers and schools, but not universities.
So here's my best guess after plowing back through news releases and safety alerts for the past couple of weeks: 59 clusters at seven universities, all of them UNC System schools.
N.C. State has the most — 29 since Aug. 18. It breaks down thusly: 14 clusters in fraternity or sorority houses, eight in residence halls, six in off-campus houses or apartments and one in athletics (which almost certainly includes State's football team, according to wralsportsfan.com). Five of those clusters were reported Thursday as students are starting to move off campus.
Next is East Carolina University, which has recorded 13 clusters since Aug. 17: 10 in residence halls, two in sorority houses and one among its football team.
UNC-Chapel Hill reported the first cluster at a N.C. university on Aug. 14, the fifth day of fall semester classes at Carolina. UNC-CH is now up to 12 clusters so far — eight in residence halls, three in fraternity houses and one in an off-campus apartment. (I'm counting Granville Towers as off-campus housing because it's operated separately from the university's traditional dorms.)
Two UNC System campuses reported clusters for the first time Thursday: UNC-Wilmington (two residence halls) and N.C. Central University (football team members who lived in the same dorm). N.C. Central just started fall semester classes Monday.
Previously, Appalachian State University (football team) and UNC-Pembroke (residence hall) had reported one cluster apiece.
As you probably know already, East Carolina, N.C. State and UNC-CH have all pivoted to online-only instruction. The other four schools above are still sticking with their fall semester plans of offering some in-person classes.
By the way, here's the cluster breakdown by venue:
• 49.2 percent in residence halls
• 32.2 percent in fraternity and sorority housing
• 11.9 percent in off-campus homes or apartments
• 6.8 percent among athletic teams
Lastly: Aug. 22 had been the high-water mark in cluster reporting, with nine clusters reported among N.C. schools that day. That record fell Thursday, when 11 clusters were reported: five at N.C. State, two each at East Carolina and UNCW and one each at UNC-CH and N.C. Central.
I checked on several other schools and didn't see reports of clusters. If I missed a few, please let me know: john.newsom@greensboro.com or @johnnewsomNR on the Twitter.
In related campus COVID-19 news:
• I compiled a list of links to dashboards at the UNC System schools here. WRAL's data-diving investigative reporter Tyler Dukes puts together a list with links to dashboards at the state's public and 20 private universities. That list is here.
• Wake Forest University rolled out its new COVID-19 dashboard earlier this week. It's here, and it's updated daily. Wake also is using a color-coded alert-level system. The Winston-Salem university is now operating under Condition Yellow, the second best of five levels (with green as the best and purple as everything's terrible).
• Elon University appears not to be kidding around with its insistence that students not gather in big groups. The university has barred seven students from campus who allegedly hosted off-campus parties in recent weeks. Another 32 students face university disciplinary action for attending.
