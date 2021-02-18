The Syllabus: COVID-19 on campus (cont.)

• And up in Virginia, the N&R's sister paper in Richmond reported Wednesday that COVID-19 cases there are on the rise. Eight Virginia universities have already reported more cases during the current spring semester than they did in the fall. It's unclear, the Times-Dispatch reported, whether the higher numbers have resulted from more campus testing, increased student complacency, new strains of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 or community spread that's higher now than it was during the fall.

No, I can't explain why N.C. universities seem to be weathering the COVID-19 storm better (for now) than Virginia colleges. Nor can I explain why a predicted icy catastrophe turned out instead to just be a cold and dreary and ultimately bearable day. I guess I'm just thankful that both things are, at least for the moment.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.

Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.