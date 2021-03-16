The Syllabus: COVID-19 on campus (cont.)

For the rest of this week, Duke undergrads will take all of their classes remotely and can't leave their dorm rooms or off-campus apartments except to get food, seek medical care or take a COVID-19 test. Ouch.

Here's more from the Duke Chronicle, whose student reporters have been working overtime covering the fraternity breakaway and the COVID-19 surge.

This thing isn't over, in other words. Not by a long shot.

