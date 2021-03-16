The Syllabus: COVID-19 on campus (cont.)

(The latest in a long series on how college campuses are dealing with COVID-19.)
I've been watching higher ed COVID-19 dashboards for nearly a year now, and the recent numbers at local campuses honestly look pretty good.
(knocks on all available wooden surfaces)
I'm not kidding! Case counts are way, way down from a month ago. Clusters aren't clustering like they were in the fall. It's clear from the number of schools that have announced plans for in-person commencements in May that higher ed generally thinks the worst of the pandemic is behind it.
That said, COVID-19 hasn't vanished — far from it. Duke University got swamped by a COVID-19 surge after mostly avoiding it for a semester and a half.
I'll talk about Duke more in a minute, but let's start with some local schools:
• The biggest change took place at Wake Forest University, which on Friday lowered its campus alert level to Yellow Status (from Red, which is worse). The school raised gathering limits (to 25 in non-residential spaces and 50 outside), allowed parents to visit and gave off-campus graduate students free rein of campus once again.
Friday's announcement came after a steep drop in new cases. Wake Forest has reported just 22 new cases this month and not a single student cases since Thursday. Five weeks ago, Wake recorded 117 new cases in one day.
• New cases at UNCG and N.C. A&T, the area's two largest universities, have slowed to a proverbial trickle. UNCG hasn't seen a new case this week after recording six new cases last week and five new cases the week before. A&T's dashboard doesn't do trend data like some of the others, but by my count A&T has seen only about 30 cases this month.
What's behind the low numbers? As UNCG's Julia Jackson-Newsom told that university's trustees Tuesday, "we're seeing the benefit of what's happening in the larger community" — meaning cases and hospitalizations are trending downward and the number of vaccinated people is trending upward. Jackson-Newsom is UNCG's associate vice chancellor for strategy and policy and one of two co-leaders of the university's COVID-19 response task force.
• A pair of schools that had rough starts to their spring semesters are now showing minimal cases. Guilford College, which held online-only classes for the first month of the spring semester, is reporting just two active cases on campus. And UNC School of the Arts is down to three active cases about two weeks after threatening to send students home because it was almost out of quarantine space. UNCSA is now using only 15 percent of the on-campus quarantine space set aside for its college students.
• Meanwhile down in Durham, Duke University on Saturday locked down its undergraduate students until this coming Sunday. The reason? "This (stay-in-place) action is necessary to contain the rapidly escalating number of COVID cases among Duke undergraduates, which is principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups," Duke told its students. By "selective living groups," the university means fraternities. And by "recruitment parties," it means rush.
The backstory here is that nine Duke fraternities spun off from the university after Duke announced changes to what it calls "selective living communities" — fraternities, sororities and other groups that students have to apply to be a part of. Duke has decided to assign these communities to a different part of campus and said only juniors and seniors can live there; moved recruitment from the spring to fall semester; and banned recruitment of first-year students. The spin-off fraternities apparently went ahead with in-person rush during the spring semester like they always have, but those off-campus parties turned into superspreader events.
Duke said Tuesday the surveillance testing it did from March 8-14 returned 231 positive results, including 211 among undergrads. That, Duke said, "was the highest number of positive cases reported in a single week and nearly equals the total number of positive cases reported for the entire first semester." Duke's chief spokesman told the N&O that this whole situation "was entirely avoidable."
For the rest of this week, Duke undergrads will take all of their classes remotely and can't leave their dorm rooms or off-campus apartments except to get food, seek medical care or take a COVID-19 test. Ouch.
Here's more from the Duke Chronicle, whose student reporters have been working overtime covering the fraternity breakaway and the COVID-19 surge.
This thing isn't over, in other words. Not by a long shot.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
