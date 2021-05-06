The Syllabus: COVID-19 on campus (end of the semester edition)

The spring semester is winding down and commencements are about to happen — pre-congrats to all the grads! — which means it's time for one last look at COVID-19 on campus before students clear out for the summer.
So do you want the good news or the bad news first?
The good news, you say?
OK, then, and here it is: There are almost no COVID-19 cases on campus these days. I know that's hard to believe, but here we are.
UNCG has reported just one new case this week. N.C. A&T hasn't had a positive test among students since April 29. Wake Forest has just 10 active cases on campus, with only four new cases reported in the past week. Winston-Salem State has recorded only three new cases this week. Elon University has four active cases on campus. At High Point University, it's two. The area's smaller colleges have only a handful of active cases among them.
Congratulations, local institutions of higher education! You made it through the semester.
That's the good news.
The bad news? It was a rough, rough semester for a lot of campuses in the area and around the state.
The New York Times updated its Covid-on-campus tracker last week with an interesting data point: the number of cases reported in 2021 (that is, the spring semester) as a percentage of cases that happened in 2020 (during the fall semester, in other words). The genius of this approach is that it's very easy to tell which schools had it worse in the spring than they did in the fall. Those are the schools who are at 100 percent or better in the Times' tracker.
The N.C. school that struggled hardest with COVID-19 this semester was Duke University, which the Times recorded at the maximum ">200%" In Duke's case, COVID-19 cases more than tripled from the fall (267 cases) to the spring (931 as of last week). Duke blamed in-person fraternity rush for a sudden spike in cases in March and issued a week-long shelter-in-place order for undergraduates living on campus.
Here are the other N.C. schools that broke the 100 percent mark for 2021, according to the Times:
Campbell University (166 percent)
N.C. Wesleyan (144 percent)
Wake Forest University (144 percent)
N.C. Central (128 percent)
N.C. A&T (122 percent)
Gardner-Webb University (121 percent)
Wake Tech (109 percent)
Winston-Salem State (101 percent)
The Times didn't do the math on each N.C. school, but my eyeballs tell me (and my calculator confirms) that several smaller schools had it worse in the spring as well. That number includes Catawba College, Davidson College, Guilford College, Queens University, UNC-Asheville and UNC School of the Arts.
The local numbers should be no surprise if you followed my higher ed coverage this spring. Wake Forest and N.C. A&T, as you probably recall, both imposed campus restrictions as COVID-19 cases rose sharply. UNC School of the Arts threatened to send students home in February when it nearly ran out of quarantine space. Guilford College started spring semester classes online when students came back to campus with the coronavirus.
On the plus side, several big UNC System schools that struggled to contain COVID-19 in the fall fared much better this spring, according to the Times. N.C. State (85 percent), UNC-Chapel Hill (63 percent), East Carolina (48 percent) and Appalachian State University (44 percent) all kept spring cases counts below their fall numbers. That said, N.C. State has reported 1,603 cases in 2021 — most in N.C. by a lot. It's the only N.C. school with more than 1,000 cases this spring. Duke, UNC-CH and Wake Forest are in the 900 range.
So why did so many schools do so much worse in the spring? It stands to reason that schools fine-tuned things in the spring based on the lessons they learned in the fall. But the pandemic peaked in early and mid January just as students were returning to campus. And I heard plenty of anecdotal reports throughout the semester of COVID fatigue. Students were tired of wearing masks, not being allowed to gather with their friends, not getting to be regular college students. So masks came off, students got together and cases went up.
The upcoming fall semester promises to be better. New case counts are mostly trending downward. And state health officials announced Thursday that half of North Carolina adults have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine. That number should increase by August. And as optimism grows, N.C. A&T and Elon are rolling out detailed plans for their fall 2021 semesters. Expect to see more plans from more schools over the summer.
But it's not yet clear to me how different campus life will be in the fall. Only four N.C. schools (Duke, Wake Forest, Brevard College and the Charlotte campus of Union Presbyterian Seminary) are requiring students to be vaccinated; nationally, it's somewhere around 6 percent of all colleges and universities. (The UNC System won't require shots.) If new cases dwindle to almost nothing over the summer, even without required vaccinations, then campus life probably will look and feel mostly like it did before the pandemic. If the coronavirus sticks around, well, now you see why both A&T and Elon have Plan Bs to go along with their Plan As for the fall.
I'm going to put the "COVID-19 on campus" on hiatus for the summer. I really hope I don't have to bring it back for the fall.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.