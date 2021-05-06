The Syllabus: COVID-19 on campus (end of the semester edition)

But it's not yet clear to me how different campus life will be in the fall. Only four N.C. schools (Duke, Wake Forest, Brevard College and the Charlotte campus of Union Presbyterian Seminary) are requiring students to be vaccinated; nationally, it's somewhere around 6 percent of all colleges and universities. (The UNC System won't require shots.) If new cases dwindle to almost nothing over the summer, even without required vaccinations, then campus life probably will look and feel mostly like it did before the pandemic. If the coronavirus sticks around, well, now you see why both A&T and Elon have Plan Bs to go along with their Plan As for the fall.

I'm going to put the "COVID-19 on campus" on hiatus for the summer. I really hope I don't have to bring it back for the fall.

