The Syllabus: COVID-19 on campus

The spring semester is underway at most colleges and universities in the area. COVID-19 is back on campus, too.
That's unsurprising if you've been keeping up with the state's COVID-19 dashboard, which shows a declining-but-still-robust 6,000 or so new cases per day on average. For context, new cases are running about four times higher than they were in August when the fall semester started.
So what's the COVID-19 story on area college campuses so far this semester?
• Guilford College, as I reported earlier this week, will stick with online-only classes through at least Feb. 5 because of a surge of cases. The private college has recorded 40 new cases since Monday, according to its online dashboard, and put in place several campus restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Though there hasn't been an official announcement from the college, it appears that Guilford has pulled the plug on the women's basketball team's season. All 12 upcoming games are marked "cancelled" on the team's website.
Guilford is one of at least four N.C. schools that intends to have in-person classes later this spring after starting the semester online. The others that I know of: UNC-Chapel Hill (undergraduate classes are remote through Feb. 8), Appalachian State (in-person classes start Monday) and UNC-Charlotte (all classes are remote through Feb. 22). UNC School of the Arts doesn't start its semester until Feb. 8. Bennett College and Salem College are both online-only for the spring.
• N.C. A&T has had a rough start to its spring semester. Though classes didn't start until Monday, A&T since Jan. 1 has recorded 194 cases among students and employees — more than any other school in the area. That number includes a cluster of seven cases among A&T's football team, which is planning to play a four-game schedule starting Feb. 27.
A&T's surge seems to have leveled out. By my count, A&T has seen just 14 new cases between Friday and Tuesday. But A&T started the spring semester with a whole host of campus restrictions: There's no in-person dining, students can't gather in commons areas or have visitors in residence halls, and the student rec center remains closed. A&T says it will consider lifting these restrictions Feb. 8.
• Wake Forest University started the semester with a status of Orange: Modified Campus Operations, which is the third highest of five alert levels and where the university left things in the fall. But the Winston-Salem school has only 21 active cases as of Wednesday, the first day of spring classes, and just 41 since Jan. 1. Wake Forest rolled out some socially-distanced fun for its returning students: It set up fire pits and Adirondack chairs in one of its quads, and it converted its wellbeing center to a temporary game room with air hockey and ping-pong tables.
• Elon University began its winter term (a short session before the spring semester) Jan. 13 at Level 1: Moderate Alert, the second lowest of five campus statuses. It has 161 students in quarantine or isolation at the moment, but only 58 active cases and a weekly positive test rate of 1 percent or less over the past three weeks.
• High Point University, which had a rough start to its fall semester, doesn't seem to be repeating that experience this spring. Its dashboard shows just 32 active cases, which equals about a half a percent of its students and employees.
• UNCG, the area's largest university, has reported 19 new COVID-19 cases this week and 97 since Jan. 4. UNCG started the semester with a mix of online, in-person and hybrid classes, and students are back on campus. But right before the semester began, UNCG said its professors opted to move 183 sections worth of face-to-face and hybrid classes to an online-only format for the time being. This spring, 45 percent of UNCG's classes are online. The rest are face-to-face (35 percent) and hybrid (20 percent).
• At Winston-Salem State, where classes start Monday, Chancellor Elwood Robinson got his COVID-19 vaccine recently from an alum who's a registered nurse at Novant Health. Here's the video evidence in which he urges others to get their shots:
Those are the highlights so far. Let me know if you see or hear anything COVID-related. My contact info is below.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.