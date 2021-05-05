The Syllabus: Elon Law and the latest bar exam results

The bar passage numbers in the second and third paragraphs above, then, compare the bulk of Elon Law's most recent graduating class to only a handful of students from other law schools who postponed taking the bar for one reason or another. But the fact remains that Elon Law saw a 12-point year-to-year jump among its first-time test-takers on the N.C. bar, and for now its passage rate is well above the state average. We'll see how those numbers hold up when the results of the July bar come out.

For more law school data, including enrollment, employment and bar passage data at all American Bar Association-accredited law schools, check out the ABA's required disclosures here . To see which recent law school grads passed the state bar in February, click here , and congratulate any you might know.

