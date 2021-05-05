The Syllabus: Elon Law and the latest bar exam results

I got a copy of the most recent results of the N.C. Bar Exam, and it looks like downtown Greensboro's law school did pretty well.
Elon University School of Law graduates from the class of 2020 who took the state bar exam for the first time in February passed at a 82.4 percent clip (85 took it; 70 passed). That's second only to Duke University's law school (5 of 6 passed, 83.3 percent) and five points better than the state average of 77.1 percent (124 of 161).
Elon Law's overall pass rate (which also includes those taking the exam for at least the second time) on the February bar was 80 percent. That was behind only Duke (85.7 percent) and Wake Forest (81.3 percent) and well above the state's overall pass rate of 60 percent.
For Elon Law, the 2021 numbers are a nice improvement from the 2020 results posted by its 2019 graduates.* In 2020, the passing rate for Elon Law's first-time test takers was 70.4 percent on the N.C. Bar and 68 percent on all bar exams taken. (Elon Law grads sat for the bar in 17 jurisdictions.) Both numbers were sixth out of North Carolina's six law schools. The overall passing rate on the N.C. Bar in 2020 was 83.8 percent.
Elon Law Dean Luke Bierman seemed pretty pleased with the latest and better bar results.
"Elon Law's success on the February 2021 North Carolina Bar Exam speaks volumes to the impact of our highly experiential curriculum and the resilience of our graduates when confronted by the disruptions and uncertainties of a global pandemic," Bierman said in a statement. The results, he added, "show that our graduates are well prepared by Elon Law's 2.5-year logical progression of learning by doing."
Bierman said 87 percent of Elon Law's 2020 graduates are already employed. Applications for fall 2021 admission, he added, are up 20 percent from a year ago. That bit of admissions news comes less than a year after Elon Law admitted its largest 1L class.
With those numbers, Bierman said, "we can now quantify what we've known all along: Elon Law is leading the change that American legal education needs for preparing lawyers to best serve their communities in the 21st century."
* P.S. As that sentence suggests, Elon Law's bar results are a little more complicated to sort through than most. Most law schools hold graduation in May or June, and the new grads sit for the bar in July. Elon Law's commencement is in December — remember, it's a two-and-a-half-year program — and the new grads sit for the bar in February.
The bar passage numbers in the second and third paragraphs above, then, compare the bulk of Elon Law's most recent graduating class to only a handful of students from other law schools who postponed taking the bar for one reason or another. But the fact remains that Elon Law saw a 12-point year-to-year jump among its first-time test-takers on the N.C. bar, and for now its passage rate is well above the state average. We'll see how those numbers hold up when the results of the July bar come out.
For more law school data, including enrollment, employment and bar passage data at all American Bar Association-accredited law schools, check out the ABA's required disclosures here. To see which recent law school grads passed the state bar in February, click here, and congratulate any you might know.
