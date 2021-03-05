The Syllabus: GTCC's latest campus improvement plan

Cost: $22.2 million

GTCC had tried to get on the Guilford County bond referendum last November but didn't for a combination of factors, mostly related to the pandemic and President Anthony Clarke's arrival at GTCC only about three months before Guilford County leaders wanted a list of projects from the college.

Now that GTCC leaders have had a chance to think about things, they've cut the project list they came up with a year ago by almost half. Skip Alston, chairman of the county's commissioners board, told the News & Record in December that he's hoping to get a major bond referendum on the ballot in 2022. Clarke told his board last week that his conversations with county leaders suggest that the county might be eyeing a bond vote in the spring of that year.

One note about these new themes: They're not exclusive. Clarke said the college's bread-and-butter general education, adult education and basic skills programs will continued to be offered at the Jamestown, High Point and Greensboro campuses.