The Syllabus: GTCC's latest campus improvement plan

On Wednesday I wrote about the UNC System's legislative ask for repair and renovation projects, some major, and what be in store for the four state universities in the Triad. Today's focus is GTCC, where trustees last week approved a new master facilities plan ahead of a potential Guilford County bond referendum.
GTCC's new plan calls for $86 million worth of new construction and major renovations at five GTCC campuses, plus land acquisition. Two of the campuses (Greensboro and High Point) have new themes that will guide future program and facility expansion.
Let's dig in campus by campus:
Jamestown Campus
Major proposed projects: Renovations to four academic buildings (Davis Hall, Gerrald Hall, Williams Hall and the Community Training Building) to bring them up to 21st century standards for classroom size, heating and cooling systems, energy usage and computer data infrastructure.
Why these? These are four old and much-used buildings on the college's main campus. Gerrald and Williams date back to the 1970s, and Davis and the Community Training Building (which houses the Early/Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown) went up in the 1980s. The college says 4,000 students use these four buildings each semester.
Cost: $18.1 million
Greensboro Campus
Major proposed project: A facility for GTCC's new commercial truck driver program. GTCC wants to add a truck driving pad, a road course, a two-story classroom and warehouse building (for forklift and warehouse training programs) and a 200-space parking lot.
Why this? The Greensboro Campus is literally across the street from a 1.6 million square foot warehouse (aka the old Kmart distribution center, now owned by a New Jersey logistics company called NFI), and about five miles from the new Publix distribution center, which will have more than 2 million square feet when they're done building it:
I mean, just look at this thing:
Needless to say, both facilities and all the other warehouses on the eastern side of the county will need truck drivers, and lots of them, and GTCC's Greensboro campus is located in a part of town that badly needs some jobs. GTCC's truck driving program, which started in October, graduated its first class of 11 new drivers in February. A second cohort of 20 is scheduled to graduate today. The third cohort starts class Monday.
New campus theme: Transportation and logistics
Cost: $2.5 million
High Point Campus
Major proposed project: GTCC wants to build a new three-story building on South Hamilton Street, across the street from its current campus buildings. This new 55,000-square foot building will have classrooms and student support services and will be the new home of The Middle College at GTCC-High Point.
Other projects: Renovated space for GTCC's Furniture Academy, new parking lots for 250 vehicles and demolition of two older campus buildings (H1, which holds the Middle College and the main office, and H3, which is the basic skills building).
New campus theme: Business/entrepreneurship and innovative arts. GTCC wants to support High Point's efforts to diversify its local economy. The college also plans to move its advertising and graphic design program here from Jamestown to put it alongside its existing entertainment technology program.
Cost: $22.5 million
Aviation Campus
Major proposed project: A new aviation classroom building and parking. The college envisions a two-story building with labs, classrooms and a space big enough to haul in airplane bodies for students to work on.
Why this? One of GTCC's signature programs is aviation, which trains workers for all of the aerospace manufacturing, maintenance and transport companies based at Piedmont Triad International Airport. A new building could let the college add more students, more classes and more programs.
Cost: $18.2 million
Cameron Campus
Major proposed project: A new building for public safety training.
Why this? As I wrote a year ago, the GTCC campus in Colfax hosts a lot of training sessions for law enforcement personnel from around the state. The college envisions this new building will be a dedicated training site for current and new officers and deputies that will have an indoor gun range.
Cost: $22.2 million
GTCC had tried to get on the Guilford County bond referendum last November but didn't for a combination of factors, mostly related to the pandemic and President Anthony Clarke's arrival at GTCC only about three months before Guilford County leaders wanted a list of projects from the college.
Now that GTCC leaders have had a chance to think about things, they've cut the project list they came up with a year ago by almost half. Skip Alston, chairman of the county's commissioners board, told the News & Record in December that he's hoping to get a major bond referendum on the ballot in 2022. Clarke told his board last week that his conversations with county leaders suggest that the county might be eyeing a bond vote in the spring of that year.
One note about these new themes: They're not exclusive. Clarke said the college's bread-and-butter general education, adult education and basic skills programs will continued to be offered at the Jamestown, High Point and Greensboro campuses.
Lastly, if you want to see some maps and pictures of what GTCC has in mind, click on the video I put together at the top of this blog post. I'd appreciate the clicks.
P.S.: Speaking of construction, GTCC is close to finishing its overhaul of the Medlin Campus Center in Jamestown. The college expects to be able to start moving into the building in May and open it for student and employee use before the fall semester starts in August.
Here's what the new main entrance (on the East Main Street side of the building) looked like Thursday:
