The Syllabus: Guilford College's presidential search

Last week's update also includes a long section on how the search will be conducted — that is, whether it will be open (everyone knows the names of the finalists) or closed (no one knows nothing). The search committee has promised a hybrid search, with some degree of openness. But how much openness?. Here's the key paragraph (emphasis mine):

After the Search Committee has winnowed the applicants, we will determine how best to proceed. We will ask candidates to waive the confidentiality that will have been observed to that point in the process. It is possible that some candidates will agree to the waiver while others will not. It will be necessary to decide how to proceed with those who choose not to allow us to disclose their identity. One possibility that has been recommended is to gather groups of students, staff, and faculty to have a dialogue with the candidates with the understanding that those selected to participate in the dialogues will honor any candidates’ request for confidentiality. It is also possible that some candidates will choose to withdraw from consideration under these circumstances. In any case, we will not purposefully disclose the names or identities of applicants without their permission.