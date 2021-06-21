The Syllabus: Guilford College's presidential search

After an exhausting year, local higher ed is in a bit of a lull. The breaking news machine has slowed down — it's tooling along at a mere 5 mph over the speed limit instead of its usual 50 — and I'm getting a chance to catch my breath before the calendar flips to July.
But there's no rest over at Guilford College, which has gone through more than other area schools in the past year.
Today's news is the presidential search at Guilford College. The job advertisement is here, in case you want to apply or know someone who might be interested. And the college on Friday announced the membership of its presidential selection committee. You can read that update here.
The 12-member committee has six trustees (including board chair Ed Winslow), a current student, a current faculty member, a current staff member and a co-clerk of the Friends Association for Higher Education, which supports Quaker institutions around the world. Guilford's interim president, English professor Jim Hood, is on the selection committee. (As you might remember, Hood told me last month that he isn't seeking the permanent job.) Six of the 12 committee members are Guilford alums.
The committee also includes the two co-chairs of the college's Leadership Succession Initiative, which is in charge of the search for a new president. They are Harrison Hickman, a 1975 graduate who's a political consultant in Washington, D.C. (and recent Bryan Series speaker); and David Hopkins, a 1991 graduate who's president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Hartford in Connecticut. Both are Guilford trustees.
Last week's update also includes a long section on how the search will be conducted — that is, whether it will be open (everyone knows the names of the finalists) or closed (no one knows nothing). The search committee has promised a hybrid search, with some degree of openness. But how much openness?. Here's the key paragraph (emphasis mine):
After the Search Committee has winnowed the applicants, we will determine how best to proceed. We will ask candidates to waive the confidentiality that will have been observed to that point in the process. It is possible that some candidates will agree to the waiver while others will not. It will be necessary to decide how to proceed with those who choose not to allow us to disclose their identity. One possibility that has been recommended is to gather groups of students, staff, and faculty to have a dialogue with the candidates with the understanding that those selected to participate in the dialogues will honor any candidates’ request for confidentiality. It is also possible that some candidates will choose to withdraw from consideration under these circumstances. In any case, we will not purposefully disclose the names or identities of applicants without their permission.
UNCG trustees used a similar approach — inviting some folks from outside the committee to meet the finalists but swearing them to secrecy — when it was conducting the 2015 search that resulted in the hiring of Frank Gilliam. I call it cracked-door search: It's a little bit open, but not enough for anyone from the outside to really see anything.
Of course, Guilford is private, so it can look for a new president in pretty much any manner it chooses. That said, Guilford is talking more publicly about its search than a lot of other schools.
In Friday's update, the selection committee didn't say when the college might name a new president. Winslow told me last month he figures that it'll probably happen in August, though trustees haven't set a firm deadline.
Guilford, for what it's worth, has the only active presidential search among area college and universities. But two other Triad schools are about to get new leaders.
Salem Academy and College announced its new president earlier this month. Summer McGee, the founding dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, starts July 1.
Susan Wente, the new Wake Forest University president, also starts July 1. She comes to Winston-Salem from Vanderbilt University, where she was provost and, for a year, interim chancellor.
