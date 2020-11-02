The Syllabus: High Point University's new conservatory

I write a lot about new construction on the higher ed beat for a couple of big reasons.
For one, campus buildings are often big and noticeable. I mean, you absolutely cannot miss N.C. A&T's new engineering building that's going up on East Market Street.
For another, construction signals a school's priorities. You don't build a new building unless you're really committed to the thing you're going to use it for, in other words.
Around the Triad, A&T (engineering) and UNCG (nursing and instructional) are close to finishing new buildings that will house signature campus programs. GTCC's newest buildings have been for aviation, manufacturing and transportation programs, three of the Triad's key industries. Wake Forest University spent more than half a billion dollars in a decade on dorms, rec centers, athletic facilities and other buildings to improve the on-campus experience for its students. Massive amounts of new construction over the past couple of decades or so at Elon and High Point universities were signals that both institutions intended to increase enrollment substantially. And so on.
I wrote an update last month about Elon's proposed Innovation Quad, which will let the private Alamance County university expand its engineering, science and related high-tech programs.
High Point University, meanwhile, has wrapped up work on its own Innovation Corridor.
HPU spent about $250 million over the past several years on its STEM programs — specifically, three new buildings and a major building renovation on the south side of campus.
One new building houses High Point's pharmacy and health sciences schools and focuses largely on graduate programs. Another new building, which opened last fall, is home to HPU's planetarium and school of natural sciences (undergraduate biology, chemistry, physics, etc.). HPU's new engineering school has moved into a renovated academic building.
The fourth and final building (for now, at least) is the Caine Conservatory, named for a Greensboro couple, Don and Teresa Caine, who founded Camco Manufacturing. (Don is an alum of what used to be called High Point College.) Best I can tell, HPU's conservatory one of only a handful of indoor botanical gardens connected to a U.S. college or university.
The 15,000-square-foot conservatory that sits next door to the Wanek School of Natural Sciences is essentially two buildings connected by a breezeway. One half of the facility holds the director's office and work space, a classroom and a cafe that serves coffee, breakfast and lunch. The other half, and the building's main attraction, holds all the plants.
And there are hundreds of plants — several hundred diverse species of tropical and subtropical trees, bushes and plants that live inside year-round at somewhere between 65 and 85 degrees, depending on the season, and humidity of around 65 percent, give or take.
The conservatory's main botanic greenhouse covers about 5,600 square feet and has two beds for seasonal plants — mums in the fall, poinsettia in the winter, lilies and the like in the spring. Another bed holds plants that like late-afternoon sun. There are separate beds for tropical plants from the Americas, trees and shrubs from Africa, and trees and shrubs from southeast Asia and northern Australia. There are also beds for orchids and another for plants used for food, fuel, medicine and other things. The main room has a small pool with a waterfall and two floor-to-ceiling walls that hold climbing plants. There's art, some of it by students, throughout this space. About half the plants are there permanently; the other half rotate like paintings in a museum.
Next to the main room are a pair of production greenhouses where plants are pruned, weeded, fertilized and repotted until they're ready to be displayed. One of the production rooms catches a lot of late-afternoon sun, so students are converting it to a display room for cactuses and succulents. (Much of the production work is actually done in greenhouses off-site.)
Jason Lattier, the horticulturalist who has been the director of Caine Conservatory since 2019, told me in an interview last week that the main room is designed to give visitors an immersive experience.
"I want them to feel like they've been transported to a jungle or a rain forest," he said.
Visitors are divided largely into two groups, Lattier said. There are students from botany, evolution, biogeology and other classes who are there on assignment — the conservatory is a teaching and research space, after all. And there are students who have stopped off after grabbing coffee at the cafe and want a short walk through nature before returning to the daily grind. Lattier said he sometimes sees students studying on the benches inside. He has also seen people taking selfies in front the plant walls.
"I expect to see more students coming to experience nature when it's cold and dreary outside," Lattier said.
If you want a quick video tour of the building, here's a short film produced by High Point University.
And here's another short video produced by the building contractor that highlights the conservatory's neo-classical Georgian design that's seen throughout much of the rest of campus. And, yes, it appears that the glass-roofed conservatory glows HPU purple at night.
An official grand opening will be held at some later post-pandemic date.
P.S. If you're wondering why HPU built a conservatory other than for perhaps science and academic reasons, here's a clue: Gardens are a big deal there. Most area universities are pretty well landscaped — curb appeal is a big factor in wooing prospective students — but HPU is awash in gardens. There are 27 separate gardens all over campus, plus the conservatory. The outdoor gardens, according to the university, have 700 varieties of trees, including North Carolina's second-largest collection of magnolias, and 3,000 different plants.
The driving force behind this campus-wide arboretum is Mariana Qubein, wife of the university's current president. The arboretum was one of the first big campus projects undertaken after Nido Qubein became HPU's president in 2005. The Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is named for her, in fact. and the gardens continue to win national recognition.
