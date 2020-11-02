The Syllabus: High Point University's new conservatory

If you want a quick video tour of the building, here's a short film produced by High Point University.

And here's another short video produced by the building contractor that highlights the conservatory's neo-classical Georgian design that's seen throughout much of the rest of campus. And, yes, it appears that the glass-roofed conservatory glows HPU purple at night.

An official grand opening will be held at some later post-pandemic date.

P.S. If you're wondering why HPU built a conservatory other than for perhaps science and academic reasons, here's a clue: Gardens are a big deal there. Most area universities are pretty well landscaped — curb appeal is a big factor in wooing prospective students — but HPU is awash in gardens. There are 27 separate gardens all over campus, plus the conservatory. The outdoor gardens, according to the university, have 700 varieties of trees, including North Carolina's second-largest collection of magnolias, and 3,000 different plants.

The driving force behind this campus-wide arboretum is Mariana Qubein, wife of the university's current president. The arboretum was one of the first big campus projects undertaken after Nido Qubein became HPU's president in 2005. The Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is named for her, in fact. and the gardens continue to win national recognition.

