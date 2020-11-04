The Syllabus: Higher ed and the election (N.C. edition)

• The contest to run the state's public school system featured not one by two higher ed folks. Tuesday's winner of the race for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction was Catherine Truitt , the chancellor of WGU North Carolina , the North Carolina branch of the private, nonprofit and online Western Governors University. Truitt, a Republican, is a former high school teacher who served as a senior education advisor to former Gov. Pat McCrory. She also worked in the UNC System office in Chapel Hill during Margaret Spellings' brief tenure as president. Truitt got just over 51 percent of the vote in her race against Jen Mangrum , a Democrat and clinical associate professor in UNCG's School of Education.

• Duke University professor Aaron "Ronnie" Chatterji couldn't unseat incumbent N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell. Folwell, a Republican from Winston-Salem, won his second term as treasurer with almost 53 percent of the vote. Chatterji is the Mark Burgess & Lisa Benson-Burgess Distinguished Professor in Duke's Fuqua School of Business and a professor at the Sanford School of Public Policy.

• Up in the mountains, Appalachian State University professor Ray Russell couldn't hang on to his N.C. House seat that he won in 2018. Russell , a Democrat, was beaten by Republican Ray Pickett , a former member of the Blowing Rock Town Council. Russell is an associate professor of computer science at Appalachian State.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

