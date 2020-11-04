The Syllabus: Higher ed and the election (N.C. edition)

There were a few folks with higher ed connections on the ballot Tuesday. Let's see how they did. According to largely complete but not-yet-official results:
• UNCG trustee Kathy Manning won her bid for U.S. Congress and will take U.S. Rep Mark Walker's open 6th District seat. (Walker didn't run for re-election after three terms in office.) Before getting the UNCG board seat in 2017, Manning was a Greensboro immigration attorney, business owner, fundraiser (she led the Tanger Center's private fundraising efforts) and philanthropist. Manning, a Democrat, lost her first bid for Congress in 2018 to U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who was re-elected to his third term Tuesday. This time, with some more name recognition and a more favorable district that includes all of Guilford County and much of Forsyth County, Manning got 62 percent of the vote over Republican Lee Haywood of Summerfield.
• Two other women with higher ed backgrounds won re-election to Congress: Republican Virginia Foxx and Democrat Alma Adams. Foxx was president of Mayland Community College in Avery County before she got into politics nearly three decades ago. Adams is a retired art professor from Bennett College in Greensboro. Foxx got 67 percent of the vote in her 5th District race in western North Carolina. Adams wasn't opposed for her 12th District seat down in Charlotte.
• The contest to run the state's public school system featured not one by two higher ed folks. Tuesday's winner of the race for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction was Catherine Truitt, the chancellor of WGU North Carolina, the North Carolina branch of the private, nonprofit and online Western Governors University. Truitt, a Republican, is a former high school teacher who served as a senior education advisor to former Gov. Pat McCrory. She also worked in the UNC System office in Chapel Hill during Margaret Spellings' brief tenure as president. Truitt got just over 51 percent of the vote in her race against Jen Mangrum, a Democrat and clinical associate professor in UNCG's School of Education.
• Duke University professor Aaron "Ronnie" Chatterji couldn't unseat incumbent N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell. Folwell, a Republican from Winston-Salem, won his second term as treasurer with almost 53 percent of the vote. Chatterji is the Mark Burgess & Lisa Benson-Burgess Distinguished Professor in Duke's Fuqua School of Business and a professor at the Sanford School of Public Policy.
• Up in the mountains, Appalachian State University professor Ray Russell couldn't hang on to his N.C. House seat that he won in 2018. Russell, a Democrat, was beaten by Republican Ray Pickett, a former member of the Blowing Rock Town Council. Russell is an associate professor of computer science at Appalachian State.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
