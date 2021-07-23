The Syllabus: Higher ed beach reading (summer 2021 edition)

It's time once again for that annual tradition at The Syllabus in which I compile a list of higher ed books for your summer reading pleasure.
No, these aren't books with a higher ed bent like Richard Russo's "Straight Man" (recommended), Michael Chabon's "Wonder Boys" (ditto) or Chad Harbach's "The Art of Fielding (tri-tto?). And, no, these aren't my personal recommendations from my random-as-all reading list.
Rather, the list I've shared each summer in this space was of books that colleges and universities across North Carolina assigned to their incoming first-year students. I skipped last summer's roundup of common reads (aka freshman reads) because, with the pandemic, I wasn't sure if anyone was actually going to be on campus in the fall, much less be in the mood to talk about their summer reading. This summer, I got busy with other stuff (like this epic Q&A with now-retired Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch) and frankly forgot all about it.
So thank goodness for the Chronicle of Higher Education, which this week published the mother of all summer reading lists: a database of more than 1,000 common reads assigned by about 700 institutions over the past four years.
The Chronicle highlighted some trends, which showed up in my local roundups as well:
• Most of the common reads are contemporary (meaning they've been published since 2010. That, by the way, is the main criticism of the National Association of Scholars, which in past years has published a reading list heavily weighted toward what it considers classics.)
• The most common topics was African Americans and race and race relations. Other top picks were books on history, immigration, self-help, criminal justice and politics.
• Over time, universities chose books about African Americans, religion and history less often. Meanwhile, books about race and race relations, politics, education and coming of age stories grew in popularity among common reading commitees
Here are the 10 books assigned most often since 2017, according to the Chronicle, with the N.C. schools and the year that particular book was picked*:
1. "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson (UNC-Chapel Hill 2015; Duke University, Elon University and N.C. State, 2016; Appalachian State, 2019)
2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover
3. "What the Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City" by Mona Hanna-Attisha
4. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (UNC-Chapel Hill, 2015; N.C. State, 2017; N.C. A&T, 2017, N.C. Central, 2018)
5. "The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates" by Wes Moore (UNC-Asheville, 2018)
6. "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" by Rebecca Skloot (Western Carolina, 2017)
7. "Make Your Home Among Strangers" by Jennine Capó Crucet (Elon, 2017; UNC-Asheville, 2017)
8. (tie) "Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood" by Trevor Noah (UNC-Charlotte, 2018; N.C. State, 2019)
8. (tie) "Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work" by David Isay (UNC-Asheville, 2019)
9. "There There" by Tommy Orange (Duke, 2019)
10. "Spare Parts: Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and the Battle for the American Dream" by Joshua Davis (UNC-Charlotte, 2019)
* based on the Chronicle's database and my prior reporting
One note: I didn't include any Wake Forest selections above because Wake gives its students a ton of summer reading options. Click here to see the 36 books picked for Project Wake 2021. Perhaps not surprisingly, three of the 10 books listed above are on this year's list. The Project Wake list also also includes some classics ("Frankenstein," "Pride and Prejudice"), contemporary fiction ("Midnight Library," "Klara and the Sun") and a lot of nonfiction across multiple disciplines. There's plenty to pick from, in other words.
