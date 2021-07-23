The Syllabus: Higher ed beach reading (summer 2021 edition)

4. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (UNC-Chapel Hill, 2015; N.C. State, 2017; N.C. A&T, 2017, N.C. Central, 2018)

5. "The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates" by Wes Moore (UNC-Asheville, 2018)

6. "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" by Rebecca Skloot (Western Carolina, 2017)

7. "Make Your Home Among Strangers" by Jennine Capó Crucet (Elon, 2017; UNC-Asheville, 2017)

8. (tie) "Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work" by David Isay (UNC-Asheville, 2019)

9. "There There" by Tommy Orange (Duke, 2019)

10. "Spare Parts: Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and the Battle for the American Dream" by Joshua Davis (UNC-Charlotte, 2019)

* based on the Chronicle's database and my prior reporting

One note: I didn't include any Wake Forest selections above because Wake gives its students a ton of summer reading options. Click here to see the 36 books picked for Project Wake 2021. Perhaps not surprisingly, three of the 10 books listed above are on this year's list. The Project Wake list also also includes some classics ("Frankenstein," "Pride and Prejudice"), contemporary fiction ("Midnight Library," "Klara and the Sun") and a lot of nonfiction across multiple disciplines. There's plenty to pick from, in other words.

