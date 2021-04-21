The Syllabus: Higher education and the Derek Chauvin verdict

Colleges and universities tend to be sluggish and slow to do a lot of things. But when it comes to reacting to matters of significant public importance, a lot of them have become quite quick and nimble.
Shortly after a Minneapolis jury on Tuesday found former police officer Derek Chauvin on three counts related to the killing of George Floyd, my email box started to fill up with comments from the leaders of local universities.
Here's a sample of what chancellors and presidents are saying to their campus communities in the wake of Chauvin's guilty verdict:
UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam: "If you remember, not long after the killing of George Floyd, I wrote that structural and cultural racism needs to be confronted head-on for our society to move toward a more prosperous future for all. I argued that for society to change, it is a matter of the public’s willingness to change on matters of race, ethnicity, and the like. In particular, my response — my call to action — was simple but necessary: 'do something.' At UNCG, we’ve been taking action." (More here, including some of those action steps Gilliam mentioned.)
N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin: "Let us be clear: Nothing will bring Mr. Floyd back to life or undo the grief and suffering his family and friends have experienced. However, today’s decisive verdict at least demonstrates that justice was served and that police can be held accountable for actions that so clearly violate the law. ...
"As a university — an institution whose very existence rests on posing and answering some of the most difficult questions our nation and our world have to offer and surfacing new knowledge — it is our duty, our challenge to focus our intellectual resources on these troubling issues. We cannot give in to hopelessness or the idea that such dynamics cannot be changed; we must be about transformative solutions and seizing the opportunity to change the world." (Click here to read Martin's full statement.)
Elon Law Dean Luke Bierman: "Jurors today, in convicting Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder, showed us that it is possible for victims of illegal police violence to achieve justice through due process in a court of law. This is what we believe as participants in legal education — adhere to a legal process, improve those processes where inequities, especially for Black Americans, exist and use our knowledge to improve the American system of justice. It is why our profession is of such value to society and why we all work so hard to enable and empower the next generation of lawyers." (Bierman's full statement is here.)
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch: "In the past year, the death of Mr. Floyd and many others have illuminated our nation’s ongoing struggle with inequity, systemic racism and the state of policing in our communities. Though frustration and weariness abound and progress seems fitful and slow, the work toward equity and accountability must continue. There is still much to do to live up to our aspiration of justice for all." (Hatch's complete statement is here.)
Like I said, this is just a sample. If you want to read more, here are similar statements from Elon University President Connie Ledoux Book, Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.
Here's even more from Inside Higher Education:
"After a year of anger and outrage, accusations and recrimination, bridge building and bridge burning, calls for accountability and promises of change — played out mostly remotely and on social media as Americans hunkered down while in the throes of the pandemic — the verdict Tuesday was largely viewed as a welcome development and a symbol of possibilities for positive change for the country — and perhaps on American college campuses.
"But while many people celebrated what they considered a just outcome, others were more philosophical, noting that the trial represented an important moment and not an all-encompassing milestone. Justice may have prevailed, they said, but much work remains to eradicate entrenched racial inequality in every aspect of American life, including in higher ed."
Inside Higher Ed's national roundup of campus reactions is here.
