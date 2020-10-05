The Syllabus: How long will Appalachian State keep its campus open?

Last week's COVID-19 developments at Appalachian State University were troubling, and the news from the weekend didn't seem any better.
In case you missed it: An Appalachian State sophomore from Davidson County died last Monday of complications from COVID-19. App State on Wednesday postponed this week's home football game and suspended practice because of a surge of COVID-19 cases among players and staff members. The university on Thursday said it had seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases in its residence halls, fraternities and athletic teams. By Friday, the number of active on-campus coronavirus cases had reached 197, a record that was topped the next day.
The weekend didn't bring any respite.
• The number of active cases hit 235 on Saturday after a record one-day jump of 61 new reported cases among students. It was down to 229 on Sunday and 202 today.
• The overall number of COVID-19 cases (as measured since late March) reached 800 on Sunday and 805 today.
• Of the 630 student cases reported since the first day of fall semester classes, 60% have been recorded in the past two weeks.
• The rate of positive results from on-campus testing is up noticeably. After running about 3% or so through for the first month of the semester, the positive rates hit 9% for the week ending Sept. 27 and 8.4% for the week that ended Sunday.
• The university ran out of test kits at an on-campus testing event Saturday. The lab doing the testing brought 900 test kits, according to The Appalachian, the university's student newspaper, but they exhausted that supply within three hours.
• App State is trying to decide if it can play football a week from Wednesday.
• The New York Times visited campus and published this story today. Here's the nut graf (i.e. the theme to you English majors):
Young people have generally been at lower risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19, and there have been only a few student deaths linked to the virus. But while that statistical advantage may have led to apathy about the pandemic at some institutions, (Chad) Dorrill’s death has shaken the rural Appalachian State campus in the Blue Ridge Mountains, sparking questions about whether the college is doing enough to keep its students and faculty safe.
The national coronavirus-on-campus news seems ominous as well.
A preliminary study published last month (and whose lead author is a UNCG professor) suggested that the reopening of colleges and universities this fall has added somewhere around 3,200 daily COVID-19 cases nationally between mid-July and mid-September. And a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that came out last week said that weekly COVID-19 cases reported among people ages 18 to 22 — college students, in other words — increased 55 percent nationally in August. Increases in cases," the CDC said, "were not solely attributable to increased testing." Perhaps not surprisingly, Watauga County, where App State is located, said Friday that the biggest percentages increases in new cases have come in the 18-to-24 age range.
When COVID-19 cases surged on their campuses, other N.C. universities have responded with full or partial online pivots and other measures.
UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University quickly reversed plans for an on-campus semester when COVID-19 spread rapidly right after fall semester classes began. All three schools went to remote instruction in August and are now planning for their spring semesters. (N.C. State is the only one that has announced definite plans to be back on campus in January; the other two are leaning that way, according to this N&O story from last week.)
Campbell University in late September called a two-week timeout on in-person instruction. Undergraduates will take all of their classes online through Friday.
And when students cases doubled at UNC-Wilmington in late August, the university converted all of its double-occupancy dorm rooms to singles. About 800 students had to move home or find somewhere else to live.
In Boone, Appalachian State is staying the course. As Chancellor Sheri Everts noted in her regular Friday night email update, the university is using just 28% of its quarantine spaces, and active cases in residence halls have affected just 1.2% of students living in campus housing. Moreover, most students are taking most of their classes online, classrooms are set up for physical distancing and are cleaned regularly and the wearing of face coverings on campus "is nearly universal." Everts reminded students to wear masks off campus, follow instructions if they're in quarantine or isolation and answer calls from contact tracers.
"Our current on-campus density is low; our available response resources remain high; we can offer flexible course delivery options to those who need it and, should we need to, we are ready to pivot to all-remote learning," Everts wrote.
If there's any talk of a pivot to online instruction at Appalachian State, I haven't heard it. Media reps for App State and the UNC System didn't respond to my request for comment last week. I tried again today; I'll let you know if I hear something. Michael Behrent, chairman of Appalachian State's Faculty Senate, told me Thursday that he's unaware of any internal discussion of an online pivot. Behrent also noted that App State has no public metrics for deciding whether to change plans, so it's unclear what numbers might cause the university to change direction.
(A quick aside: I'll note that public metrics are extremely rare. I'm a professional COVID-19 dashboard watcher these days, and Elon University is the only school I cover regularly that has published key indicators that would cause it to clamp down or ease up on campus. For now, Elon is clamping down and remains on High Alert.)
Other Appalachian State faculty members, meanwhile, have pointed out repeatedly and for months that the COVID-19 damage to campus has been avoidable.
When the Faculty Senate in August approved a no-confidence vote in Everts, partly because of the university's plan "for a return to campus in Fall 2020 given the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and anticipated infection and death rates," the same body also passed another measure to "hold the Board of Governors and Chancellor Sheri Everts responsible for any illness and death resulting from COVID-19 as a result of reopening campus in spite of clear warning signs available to all and over the objections of the faculty." (Both resolutions are here starting on page 3.)
The sponsor of the second resolution, criminology professor Matthew Robinson, shared with me five letters he had written to the university's chancellor and provost over the past several months. In his May 29 message, he predicted that mask-wearing and social distancing were "simply not possible on a small campus with 20,000 students" to contain the spread of the disease. A month later, he wrote that "reopening the campus this fall will be a predictable disaster." Here's a July 16 letter that he and a faculty colleague published in the High Country Press urging students to stay home and take online classes: "We all look forward to a full return to campus, but the current environment does not allow this."
For now, Appalachian State remains on campus. There are eight weeks to go until Thanksgiving break, when App State and other N.C. schools plan to send everyone home early and finish the fall semester online. We'll see if App and all the other N.C. schools can make it that far.
