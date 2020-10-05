The Syllabus: How long will Appalachian State keep its campus open?

The sponsor of the second resolution, criminology professor Matthew Robinson, shared with me five letters he had written to the university's chancellor and provost over the past several months. In his May 29 message, he predicted that mask-wearing and social distancing were "simply not possible on a small campus with 20,000 students" to contain the spread of the disease. A month later, he wrote that "reopening the campus this fall will be a predictable disaster." Here's a July 16 letter that he and a faculty colleague published in the High Country Press urging students to stay home and take online classes: "We all look forward to a full return to campus, but the current environment does not allow this."