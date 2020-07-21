The nation mourned the death of civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis over the weekend.
Lewis, a Georgia congressman and last surviving keynote speaker of the 1963 March on Washington, died Friday at age 80. Many national publications wrote obituaries of Lewis, who led a remarkable life. This New York Times story covered the details and context of his life. And here's a collection of photos from his life posted on the N&R's website.
Lewis has spoken twice (that I know of) before college audiences in Greensboro.
In 1988, Lewis addressed UNCG's commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. UNCG's news site recounted that speech here. That story includes links to the student newspaper's report on Lewis's talk as well as to a 1991 N&R story that describes Lewis's previous visit to Greensboro in 1961 during the freedom rides.
In 2015, Lewis gave the commencement address to N.C. A&T graduates at the Greensboro Coliseum. A&T at that same ceremony awarded Lewis an honorary doctorate and its annual Human Rights Medal.
I covered commencement that year. Here's how I started my story:
GREENSBORO — John Lewis said something bothered him about N.C. A&T’s graduating class.
Oh, sure, the Georgia congressman told the audience that packed Greensboro Coliseum for commencement Saturday morning, all of those graduates are indeed very bright and gifted, beautiful and handsome.
“But you don’t,” Lewis deadpanned, “know anything about chickens.”
Lewis used a childhood story about tending to his family’s chickens — more on that in a minute — to deliver a message to nearly 1,300 A&T graduates and their family and friends: Get in the way. Get in trouble.
Click here to read the rest of my report plus Lewis' chicken story. It's worth your time.
And rest in peace, John Lewis. A lot of people will miss him.
