The Syllabus: June 30

Before I head out on vacation, I want to note a capital-B Big Day that's coming up next week.
It's June 30, otherwise known as next Wednesday. A lot of major transitions are happening on that date:
• N.C. A&T is leaving the MEAC, the athletic conference it helped start in 1970. On July 1 — Thursday — the Aggies will be 12th and newest full member of the Big South Conference. (The Big South has four other football-only members because some conference schools don't play football.) A&T's new conference rivals will include another former MEAC school, Hampton University, plus North Carolina universities: Campbell, Gardner-Webb, High Point and UNC-Asheville.
A&T announced its decision more than a year ago. For a reminder of what happened and why, click here, here, here and here.
The future of the MEAC, meanwhile, isn't looking so bright. A pair of Florida schools, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M, also will leave the MEAC on June 30. Both schools will join the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
• Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch will retire June 30 after 16 years at the Winston-Salem University and 30 years at the University of Notre Dame before that.
I have a long Q&A with Hatch scheduled to run in Sunday's Winston-Salem Journal. If you can't wait until then, Wake Forest Magazine devoted a big chunk of its current issue to Hatch: his trash-talking basketball ways, his saving of Division I sports, and, oh, yeah, his steady leadership during a time of tremendous growth on that campus. Click here to read the university's coverage of its outgoing president.
Wake Forest's next president starts work July 1. It's Susan Wente, who leaves her job at provost of Vanderbilt University in Nashville on June 30.
• There's another presidential transition in Winston-Salem: Susan Henking, the interim president of Salem Academy & College for the past 13 months, is leaving the private women's institution June 30.
Salem's next president, Summer McGee, starts July 1. She's the founding dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. That's the kind of experience Salem was looking for as it refocuses on preparing its college graduates for careers in health leadership.
• Lastly, June 30 marks the end of another fiscal year in North Carolina. The Senate approved its budget Friday morning. Here are some of the higher ed highlights from the Senate's budget I wrote about in this space Thursday.
Up next is the House budget, which, according to the N&O, won't come out until mid July or so. Which means we end a second straight fiscal year without a new state budget ready to go July 1.
I think that, plus my vacation, is all that's happening June 30. See ya when I get back.
